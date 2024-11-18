“Imagine still doing this in 2024”- Fans slam Korean actor agencies over LGBT role prohibition, highlighted by 'Love in the Big City' producer

On October 31, 2024, Korea’s weekly film magazine Cine21 published an exclusive interview with the makers of a recent BL drama, Love in the Big City. During the talk, producer Park Jun-ho revealed that many Korean actor agencies firmly restrict their popular actors from portraying LGBT/gay characters.

Park claimed that when they contacted actor agencies about casting the roles, they were willing to offer fresh players with minimal recognition but would not let any of their popular actors audition.

"They only send their newer actors for casting and draws the line at their actors with some popularity," Park Jun-ho stated. (translated by @beansxoo)

This recent interview went viral on the internet, as fans and viewers of Love in the Big City voiced their discontent with the attitude of Korean actor agencies. Expressing this sentiment, one user on X stated.

Trending

“Imagine still doing this in 2024. Hoping for the better form these agencies.”

Expand Tweet

Many other disappointed fans gave their responses on the internet. While some expressed a need for a new LGBTQ agency, others called Korean people ‘borderline homophobic.’

“It's sad that many actors/agency are afraid to take this project but good side of it, it found the right actors for all the characters. Imagine getting actor who is forced n uncomfortable playing a gay role, it will be nightmare for sure.”- commented a fan.

“The need to create a LGBT agency for everyone”- remarked a fan.

“and im so glad yoonsu stepped up bc no other actor, and i mean NO OTHER would have done such a phenomenal job of portraying go young like he did”- stated another user.

Several fans praised Nam Yoon-su for taking up the role and giving a phenomenal performance in the drama Love in the Big City.

“korea still being borderline homophobic in the year 2025 nothing new but i’m so proud of actors like yoonsu and hoeun who not only gladly accept queer roles but also proudly promote their project”- wrote a fan.

“I knew it, the actors who mostly play gay roles are new actors, you will never see popular actors playing gay roles, I'm glad there are actors like nam yoon su who say "f*ck this, I'll accept any role"”- stated another X user.

“Yeah I could tell between the show and the film that they couldn't find any popular or well known actor but Nam Yoonsu (Drama) and Noh Sang Hyun (Korean American) (Movie) STEPPED IT UP. It turned out for the best after all.”- remarked another fan.

Love in the Big City is based on Park Sang-young’s novel

Love in the Big City is a recently released Korean drama that explores the complex topics of love, relationships, and personal identity, especially among members of the LGBTQ+ community. The drama, which starred Nam Yoon-su, Jin Ho-eun, and Kwon Hyuk, is an adaptation of Park Sang-young's novel of the same name. The novel originally debuted in 2019.

The eight-episode drama follows Go Young (Nam Yoon-su) through his important life events. Seoul-based gay novelist Go Young navigates multiple romantic connections over several years. Love is diverse in each relationship, from brief infatuations to profound emotional relationships. Additionally, Jin Ho-eun played Gyu-ho, one of Go Young's love interests in Love in the Big City.

Love in the Big City is availabe for streaming on Rakuten Viki and TVING.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback