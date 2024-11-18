"It was a matter of trusting each other "-Woo Do-hwan picks rice paddy field scene with Lee Yoo-mi as his favourite from Mr. Plankton

On November 18, actor Woo Do-hwan appeared in a YouTube interview for Netflix K-Content, the official Korean Netflix channel, where he shared his favorite scene from the series Mr. Plankton. He chose the rice paddy field scene with actress Lee Yoo-mi, which appears in Episode 2 at the 23-minute and 22-second mark.

Woo Do-hwan revealed that filming this scene was challenging due to its reliance on fleeting daylight. The team aimed to capture the perfect sunset shot, but setting up the cameras took time, leaving little room for error.

Despite the pressure, the actors trusted each other and the camera crew, completing the scene in a single take. Woo described the experience as a testament to teamwork and trust.

"We weren't sure how it would turn out but decided to go for it in one take. It was a matter of trusting each other and the director" Woo Do-hwan shared.

Trending

Mr. Plankton stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi, and Oh Jung-se revealed their favorite scenes from the series

In a video clip uploaded on November 18, the three main actors of Netflix's newly released series Mr. Plankton—Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi, and Oh Jung-se—shared their favorite scenes from the show. Woo Do-hwan selecting the rice paddy field scene, revealed that after filming this challenging sequence, his and Lee Yoo-mi's trust in each other as co-actors deepened, boosting their confidence in each other as colleagues.

Following Woo Do-hwan’s comments, Oh Jung-se shared his perspective on the same scene, noting that it appeared tough to shoot even from a viewer's standpoint. He explained that while the scene required quick movements, the paddy field's muddy terrain made running difficult. Oh added that he could sense his co-stars’ struggle during the scene, a sentiment Woo Do-hwan agreed with.

Later in the video, when asked if there was any other memorable scene in the series, the actor highlighted the final sequence shot in the snowy fields of Daegwallyeong. Despite the freezing cold, he recalled the fun of filming the two main characters sledding on snow. However, he admitted that the scene was harder to film than any action sequence.

After Woo, Lee Yoo-mi and Oh Jung-se also shared their favorite moments from the series. Lee Yoo-mi chose the scenes where Jo Jae-mi meets Hae Jo and Eo Heung, Oh Jung-se's character, describing them as "meant to be."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Oh Jung-se selected the emotionally charged dock scene where his character witnesses Hae Jo kissing Jae-mi. He described the moment as emotional, heartbreaking, and particularly challenging to portray.

Mr. Plankton: a dramatic kidnapping and a search for family in a romantic comedy

The rice paddy field scene occurs in Mr. Plankton after Hae Jo, played by Woo Do-hwan, kidnaps his ex-girlfriend Jo Jae-mi, portrayed by Lee Yoo-mi, just before her wedding. As Jae-mi attempts to escape and runs, Hae Jo follows her in his car, urging her to join him on his mission to find his father.

Desperate and seeing no other way out, Jae-mi steps into a rice paddy field, with Hae Jo quickly following. The confrontation escalates into a heated scuffle, where Jae-mi furiously berates Hae Jo for destroying her life by abducting her on her wedding day.

Mr. Plankton is a 2024 South Korean romantic comedy series. It was written by Jo-young and directed by Hong Jong-chan. The show stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Hae-sook.

The story follows Hae-jo, who feels like an outsider due to the mystery of his biological father. His life changes when he learns something that pushes him to search for his father.

Meanwhile, Hae-jo's ex, Jae-mi, dreams of having a family. She is engaged to Eo Heung, the heir to a successful food company. Just before their wedding, Hae-jo kidnaps Jae-mi, hoping she will help him with his mission.

All episodes of Mr. Plankton have been available for streaming on Netflix since November 8, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback