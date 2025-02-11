"It means it's already in the bag" — Internet reacts to BLACKPINK's Lisa expressing her desire to do an action movie after The White Lotus season 3

On February 10, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa attended The White Lotus season 3 premiere at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. Following her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus season 3, set to premiere on February 16, Lisa expressed a keen interest in pursuing roles in the action genre. This revelation ignited a flurry of excitement and speculation across the internet.

In The White Lotus season 3, Lisa portrays Mook, a fitness instructor at the luxury resort's Thailand location. This role marks her first foray into acting, a significant departure from her established career in music. Meanwhile, the new season, filmed in Thailand, explores themes of spirituality and cultural conflict.

In an interview with Variety at the premiere, the Born Again rapper was asked about the type of movie she would want to be a part of next. In response, she said she'd like to be a part of an action film.

The internet subsequently went abuzz with reactions to the BLACKPINK rapper's interest in action movies, as one fan said on X:

"Lilies going crazy because when Lisa 'wants' to do something, it means it's already in the bag."

Fans expressed their desire to see the ROCKSTAR rapper on the big screen following her TV debut in The White Lotus.

"Book her with Angelina Jolie!" a fan wrote.

"Her words in manifesting are usually so strong. I suspect she is either in preparation for an audition for an action movie, or perhaps has already secured the role," another remarked.

"I think as society we should give lisa everything she wants without question," one fan added.

Others positively stated that given the rapper's reputation, she usually always gets whatever she wishes for.

"Knowing her, it's been set already," a fan commented.

"We all know when she wants it, she already got it," another fan stated.

"Need a movie about spy turned kpop idols saving the earth from mass destruction," a netizen added.

BLACKPINK's Lisa stars in HBO's The White Lotus season 3: More details explored

HBO's acclaimed anthology series, The White Lotus, is set to return with its third season on February 16, 2025. This season transports viewers to the exotic locales of Thailand, promising a fresh ensemble cast and a narrative that delves into themes of spirituality and cultural intersections.

The third season of The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, February 16, at 9 PM ET on both HBO and MAX. The season comprises eight episodes, with new installments airing every Sunday up until April 6. Subscribers can stream episodes on MAX concurrently with their HBO broadcast, or interested viewers could get a separate MAX subscription.

Continuing its tradition of showcasing opulent resorts in picturesque settings, the upcoming season is set in Thailand. Filming took place across multiple locations, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui. Notably, the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui served as a primary filming site, offering viewers a glimpse into its luxurious amenities and stunning vistas.

Series creator Mike White previously hinted that the third season will explore themes of death, Eastern religion, and spirituality. As reported by ELLE on January 28, White mentioned in an interview,

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is s*x, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

The narrative is expected to intertwine the lives of the resort's affluent guests and its staff, delving into their personal conflicts and the cultural nuances of the Thai setting.

The third season boasts a diverse ensemble cast, blending returning talent with new faces:

Natasha Rothwell reprises her role as Belinda Lindsey, the compassionate spa manager from season 1. Her return has been highly anticipated by fans eager to see the evolution of her character.

reprises her role as Belinda Lindsey, the compassionate spa manager from season 1. Her return has been highly anticipated by fans eager to see the evolution of her character. Leslie Bibb , Carrie Coon , and Walton Goggins join the cast, bringing their acclaimed acting prowess to the series.

, , and join the cast, bringing their acclaimed acting prowess to the series. Lalisa Manobal , internationally renowned as Lisa from BLACKPINK, makes her acting debut in this season, adding a global appeal to the ensemble.

, internationally renowned as Lisa from BLACKPINK, makes her acting debut in this season, adding a global appeal to the ensemble. Parker Posey, known for her eclectic roles, is also part of the cast, contributing to the show's dynamic character lineup.

The production of season 3 faced challenges, such as filming in Thailand's heat and navigating cultural landscapes. The cast and crew resided on set for the seven-month shoot, fostering a unique environment that mirrored the show's themes of luxury and underlying tension.

Mike White's singular vision continues to drive the series, with his hands-on approach influencing every aspect of production. His commitment to authenticity and satire ensures that the upcoming season will maintain the show's signature blend of humor and social commentary.

In January 2025, ahead of the season 3 premiere, HBO renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season, indicating the network's confidence in the show's continued success.

