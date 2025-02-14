IU, NewJeans (NJZ), NMIXX, Han Kang, and more reportedly named on right-wing Communist List for supporting President's impeachment

On February 11, 2025, The Korea Herald reported that an anonymous list labeling IU, NewJeans, and others as "communists" for supporting the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol went viral online.

The handwritten list tagged more than 107 South Korean celebrities as "communists" or "commies." Among those named were singer-songwriter IU, NewJeans (NJZ), NMIXX, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Yoo Jae-suk, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, actor Lee Dong-wook, Park Bo-young, singer Lee Chaeyeon, and K-pop group STAYC.

The list also included Nobel laureate novelist Han Kang, who, in 2024, became the first Korean and Asian woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Han Kang is recognized for her outspoken criticism of Korea's history of state violence.

The list of 107 names was first brought to public attention by Rep. Jung Chung-rae, a four-term lawmaker from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.

According to The Korea Herald, he shared the list on his Facebook page, highlighting his own inclusion alongside figures like former President Moon Jae-in and Democratic Party Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung. The list accuses these individuals of being "China-friendly," "pro-North Korea followers," or members of the "communist party."

Notably, in December 2024, IU, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Bong Joon-ho, and NJZ made headlines for supporting President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment following his martial law decree.

Additionally, on December 17, 2024, The Korea Herald reported that IU, NewJeans, and others were labeled as "communists" and reported to the CIA by a netizen for supporting the President's impeachment.

Netizens expressed their dismay and ridicule, questioning the reasoning behind labeling domestic entertainers as communists and reporting them to international organizations like the CIA.

Why was South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol impeached following martial law declaration?

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was impeached following his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024. On that day, President Yoon declared martial law, citing the need to protect the nation from "anti-state forces." This decision involved deploying military and police units to block legislators from entering the National Assembly Proceeding Hall, resulting in confrontations among security forces, protesters, and legislative aides.

Amidst the martial law chaos, Ahn Gwi-ryeong, a spokesman for the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), gained widespread attention online for confronting an armed soldier who was pointing a gun at her. Ahn Gwi-ryeong attempted to snatch the loaded gun from the soldier outside the National Assembly headquarters. The video clip went viral, with many praising her for standing up for democracy despite facing a gun.

In response, all 190 legislators present voted unanimously to demand the lifting of martial law, compelling Yoon Suk-yeol to rescind the declaration by 4 am on December 4, 2024. The martial law declaration prompted six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), to submit an impeachment motion against President Yoon on December 4.

Initially, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) opposed the motion. However, allegations that Yoon had ordered the arrest of key politicians, including PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, during the martial law period led to a change in stance. Han subsequently called for Yoon to "suspend his duties soon," expressing concerns about potential dangers if Yoon remained in office.

Despite an apology from Yoon Suk-yeol, in which he described the martial law declaration as a "desperate decision" and promised not to repeat such actions, opposition leaders found his response inadequate. DPK leader Lee Jae-myung insisted on Yoon's resignation or impeachment, criticizing the president's attempt to delegate political functions to the PPP as undermining the constitutional order.

The first impeachment vote was held on December 7, but all PPP members walked out of the session, causing the motion to fail due to insufficient votes. Following this, South Korean netizens took to the streets, protesting more fervently than before and demanding Yoon Suk-yeol's removal.

K-pop songs like SNSD's Into The New World, BTS' FIRE, aespa's Whiplash, and G-Dragon's Crooked echoed in the streets as protest anthems. Significantly, all these songs touch on themes of democracy and freedom.

On December 14, a second impeachment vote was held, and 204 of 300 lawmakers voted in favor of the President's removal from office. Among the 204, 12 votes were cast by members of the People Power Party (PPP)—Yoon Suk-yeol's own party. Consequently, netizens celebrated the President's impeachment as K-pop songs blasted across the streets nationwide.

Following this, the Constitutional Court of Korea was tasked with deciding whether to remove President Yoon from office. The court's decision requires the approval of six out of eight justices. The main allegations against Yoon Suk-yeol include misusing military force, improperly declaring a state of emergency, and attempting to dissolve the legislature.

As of February 2025, Yoon Suk-yeol faces criminal charges, including insurrection, and remains in detention. The Constitutional Court's decision will determine whether he is permanently removed from office, which would require a presidential by-election within 60 days.

The court determined on February 14, 2025, that the 10th official hearing will take place on February 20 at 2 pm (KST). Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Cho Ji-ho, the commissioner general of the National Police Agency, and Hong Jang-won, the former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, are expected to testify as witnesses.

