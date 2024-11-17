Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born starring Kim Tae-ri, Shin Ye-eun, Ra Mi-ran, Moon So-ri, and more aired the final episodes on November 16 and 17, 2024 on tvN.

In Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born episode 11, Yoon Jeong-nyeon (Kim Tae-ri) returns to Maeran Troupe with her mother's permission. She learned that Moon Ok-gyeong (Jung Eun-chae) had left the troupe and visited her house to meet her. However, Moon Ok-gyeong had left the home as well.

On the other hand, Maeran Troup faced difficulties getting investment following Moon Ok-gyeong’s departure. The playwright also wanted to focus on films and the Troupe was under huge debt due to their failure in the joint performance production. Some actors also departed the troupe creating tension among the remaining actors and the trainees.

In the final episode of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, Yoon Jeong-nyeon finally became the male lead actor and the new prince of Maeran Troupe despite the difficulties.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born ending explained: Yoon Jeong-nyeon’s applaud worthy performance marks the end

Previously, in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born episode 3, Kang So-bok received an offer from a former Maeran Troupe actress who would invest in the production. However, the former actress wanted to buy the Maeran residence. Notably, Kang So-bok has yet to repay the debt of the residence since it was purchased.

Watching two actors leave, Kang So-bok passed out and was taken to the hospital due to her overexertion. Meanwhile, the actresses in the troupe decided to keep an open audience evaluation to judge Yoon Jeong-nyeon.

In this evaluation, Yoon Jeong-nyeon had to bring more audience than Heo Young-seo (Shin Ye-eun) to officially be a part of the troupe again. Despite her hoarse voice, Yoon Jeong-nyeon was successful. Kang So-bok also watched her performance and acknowledged her for the third time.

On the other hand, Hong Joo-ran (Lee Da-vi) tried on a wedding dress with her mother who wanted her to marry a rich man. At the Maeran residence, Hong Joo-ran and Yoon Jeong-nyeon cleared their misunderstanding and the latter asked to watch her grow as a gukgeuk artist. However, the next day Hong Joo-ran decided to leave the troupe due to her marriage.

She left a letter outside Yoon Jeong-nyeon's room and exited Maeran Troupe. By the end of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born episode 11, Yoon Jeong-nyeon was left heartbroken as she did not want to part ways with Hong Joo-ran. They hugged each other while shedding tears and then Hong Joo-ran left.

In Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born episode 12, Heo Young-seo learned that the Maeran Residence might be sold out due to the unpaid debt. She asked her mother Han Ki-joo for help by asking for her share of the inheritance she received from her grandfather in exchange for doing whatever Han Ki-joo asked her to do.

After receiving the money, Heo Young-seo offered it to Kang So-bok and she was grateful for the gesture but declined to take it. Meanwhile, Kang So-bok was able to pay off the debt through cooperative management loans and also sold the Maeran Troupe residence.

On the other hand, Heo Young-seo and Yoon Jeong-nyeon compete against each other to take the main male lead role in the upcoming drama. Due to Yoon Jeong-nyeon’s amazing performance, Heo Young-seo acknowledged her skills, and the former was selected as the male lead character Asadal. Heo Young-seo played the antagonist Dalbi, while Park Cho-rok was given the role of the female lead character Asanyeo.

Before the performance, the actors were uncertain about the future of Maeran Troupe but gathered their energy to give their best. Furthermore, Yoon Jeong-nyeon received a letter and bouquet from Hong Joo-ran before the show. Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born ended with Yoon Jeong-nyeon giving a splendid performance in the last play receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born season 2 renewal possibilities explored

The tvN drama came to an end with Yoon Jeong-nyeon witnessing her mother Seo Yong-rye (Moon So-ri) and her sister Yoon Jeong-ja (Oh Gyeong-hwa) attending her first play as the male lead character. Heo Young-seo also received acknowledgement from Han Ki-joo which she always wanted.

Seo Hye-rang had finally moved on in life after Moon Ok-gyeong's departure. She also asked Eun-Jae to call her mother instead of Aunt and decided to stop hiding the fact that she was her mother. Hong Joo-ran decided to look after her husband after marriage and leave gukgeuk forever. Despite the closure of some characters, queries regarding Moon Ok-gyeong's whereabouts raise curiosity.

Furthermore, the show ended with Yoon Jeong-nyeon's first play as the prince of Maeran, and the possibility of a season 2 could be anticipated. Notably, the ending was different from the original webtoon so if the writers wish to further explore the story, the viewers may see a season 2.

However, the writer, director, or the production team of the drama have not yet commented on the possibility of a second season of the drama.

Meanwhile, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is available on Disney+ for streaming.

