"JUST GIVE US THE DATE ALREADY" — Fans react as Don Toliver teases 'LV Bag' release with BTS' j-hope

On January 27, 2025, BTS' j-hope and American rapper Don Toliver unveiled their collaborative track, LV Bag, during the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 Fashion Show in Paris.

As the fashion show reached its climax, Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director, took to the runway alongside designer Nigo. It was during this moment that LV Bag started playing at the venue, marking its debut. j-hope, a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, was present among the distinguished guests, witnessing the premiere of his latest musical endeavor.

The unexpected release of LV Bag delighted fans worldwide. One fan wrote:

"JUST GIVE US THE DATE ALREADY EVERY DAY PASSING BY MAKES ME MORE DESPERATE FOR LV BAG"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed their enthusiasm and the significance of the upcoming collaboration:

"LETS GOOOOOOO IT BETTER DROP FRIDAY," a fan wrote.

"It's almost 2026 and they still haven't dropped it," another fan wrote.

"I can’t wait for LV Bag to drop!" another fan expressed.

Several fans asked for a release date out of excitement:

"WHEN IS SOON GIVE US THE DATE," a fan reacted.

"AND NEW DONNY MUSIC?! oof im eatin gooooood ! all top three of my favorite artists are droppin this year i love it," another fan remarked.

"How soon is soon!!? I can't wait!!!!" another fan added.

BTS' j-hope announces solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE

Expand Tweet

On January 10, 2025, j-hope announced his debut solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour is set to commence with a three-night stay at Seoul's KSPO Dome, formerly known as the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025.

Following the Seoul concerts, j-hope will embark on a journey across major cities in Asia and North America. The tour includes stops in:

North America : Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

: Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Asia: Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

Tickets for j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour will be available starting January 22, 2025, with an exclusive ARMY MEMBERSHIP presale.

The general public will have access to ticket sales beginning January 23, 2025, at 3 pm local time via LiveNation.com.

Fans can check WEVERSE, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and BIGHIT MUSIC websites to get more details on dates and venues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback