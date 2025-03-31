5 K-dramas to watch on YouTube for free: Touch Your Heart, Her Private Life, and more

K-dramas have become a global phenomenon because of their captivating plots, rich storytelling, and likable characters. Even though many well-known dramas require subscriptions to streaming services like Viki or Netflix, YouTube still offers some quality dramas for free.

Ad

With the growing popularity of K-dramas in the past decade, multiple certified YouTube channels provide free streaming. From the infamous What's Wrong With Secretary Kim to the equally popular Her Private Life, fans can enjoy watching several Korean dramas on YouTube for free.

Here is a list of five K-dramas one can watch for free on YouTube.

Touch Your Heart, Suspicious Partner, and three other K-dramas one can watch on YouTube for free

1) What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

Ad

Trending

A snippet from What's Wrong With Secretary Kim K-drama (Image via YouTube/CJ ENM Global)

The charming romantic comedy K-drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim centers on the relationship between Lee Young-joon, a narcissistic and diligent CEO, and Kim Mi-so, his exceptionally talented and devoted secretary.

Ad

Starring Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon in the leading roles, the show is a favorite among many. The plot is engaging, and the journey of their characters is entertaining to watch because of the chemistry between Park Seo-joon (Lee Young-joon) and Park Min-young (Kim Mi-so).

2) Because This Is My First Life

Ad

Because This Is My First Life revolves around Yoon Ji-ho (Jung So-min), a woman who feels pressured to settle down because of her own personal and professional struggles, and Nam Se-hee (Lee Min-Ki), a socially awkward and financially struggling man. To tackle their issues, they get married under contract after meeting each other.

With its heartfelt storytelling, realistic characters, and a fresh take on marriage and gender roles, This Is My First Life offers a refreshing and relatable take on contemporary romance.

Ad

3) Suspicious Partner

Ad

The 2017 K-drama starring Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun in the leading roles follows the lives of Eun Bong-hee, a passionate judicial trainee, and Noh Ji-wook, a talented prosecutor who became a lawyer. The two cross paths after Eun Bong-hee is wrongfully charged with murder.

Through Suspicious Partner, viewers can witness their business collaboration turning into a passionate romance as they collaborate to solve a serial killer case. The drama is highly engaging keeping the viewers hooked till the end.

Ad

4) Touch Your Heart

Ad

Goblin co-stars Yoo In-na and Lee Dong-wook reunite in the romantic K-drama Touch Your Heart. The 2019 South Korean romantic comedy centers on Oh Jin-shim, a well-known actress whose career suffers as a result of a scandal. She accepts a temporary position as the secretary of diligent lawyer Kwon Jung-rok to get ready for a role.

Their professional relationship gradually develops into a soft romance despite their different personalities. Touch Your Heart is a must-watch drama for fans of feel-good romance, with its endearing leads and humorous moments.

Ad

5) Her Private Life

A snap from Her Private Life K-drama (Image via YouTube/CJ ENM Global)

The 2019 South Korean romantic comedy Her Private Life offers a light-hearted view of romance and fan club culture. The drama revolves around Sung Deok-mi, a devoted art curator who secretly lives two lives as a passionate idol fan. When her secret is revealed to Ryan Gold, the new director of her museum and a former artist, her entire world is changed.

Ad

The drama stars Park Min-young and Kim Jae-wook in the leading roles, and is a must-watch because it explores the themes of self-love, acceptance, and fandom culture getting popular in the recent times.

The list above features Korean dramas that are enjoyable regardless of whether one is new to the genre or an old fan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback