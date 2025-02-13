"Literal CINEMA" — Fans laud BLACKPINK's ROSÉ for her interpretative contemporary dance in 'Number One Girl' performance video

On February 13, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé unveiled the official music video for her track Number One Girl. The video was directed by Tanu Muino and showcases the BLACKPINK singer's artistic vision and contemporary dance form.

In the Number One Girl music video, Rosé employs contemporary dance to convey the song's themes of unrequited love and the yearning for validation. The K-pop idol dances along with a male partner, portraying the song lyrics of getting tangled in toxic love and being unable to overcome it.

The original video—which was released on November 22, 2024—features a retro, camcorder-style aesthetic, capturing Rosé as she wanders solo through various nighttime locations in Seoul, including a skate park.

Fans took to X to praise Rosé's performance, highlighting the authenticity and emotion conveyed through her dance. One fan wrote,

"She reaches out, he slips away, she hugs the air, she’s ready to change and spins around only for him to take her hand but instead of guiding her on her way he brings her down and she’s left to bring herself back up alone. yet she jumps back to the toxic cycle. literal CINEMA"

Supporters also commended Rosé's minimalist approach allowing her expressive performance to take center stage.

"ROSÉ SOULFUL INTERPRETATIVE DANCE FOR NUMBER ONE GIRL. Just when you thought you've seen it all~ hopefully this is the start for her to showcase herself as a lead dancer!! IM SO HAPPY THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL ROSIE!!" a fan wrote.

"Just watched the 'number one girl' performance video by ROSÉ on YouTube, and wow, it's absolutely stunning! Her talent shines through in every frame," another fan wrote.

"THIS BEING ON THE ICONIC MOCKINGJAY SETTING WAS SO POETIC!" another fan added.

Several fans wondered if the location in the Number One Girl performance video was similar to The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

"Unrelated, but wasn’t the last hunger games filmed here??" a fan wrote.

"Is this the place where the hunger games was filmed," another fan questioned.

"It's been obvious for years that acting would be an easy transition for Rosé," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Rosé's solo album Rosie chart success with tracks like Number One Girl, APT., and more

Number One Girl serves as the second single from Rosé's upcoming solo album, Rosie, scheduled for release on December 6, 2024. The song follows her earlier single APT. (feat. Bruno Mars).

Rosie is a 12-track collection that delves into genres such as pop, pop-punk, alternative pop, synth-pop, and R&B. The album features collaborations with notable producers and artists, including Bruno Mars, Carter Lang, and Omer Fedi. Lyrically, it explores themes of fame and heartbreak, reflecting Rosé's experiences in her early twenties.

Upon its release, Rosie debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, setting a Guinness World Record for the highest-ranked album by a K-pop female soloist. Moreover, Rosie entered the top ten in multiple countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, underscoring its international appeal.

The album has been certified double platinum by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) for exceeding 500,000 copies sold and achieved gold certification from Music Canada.

The album's lead single, APT., is a collaboration with American singer Bruno Mars. Released on October 18, 2024, the track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. In the United States, it peaked at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rosé the first K-pop female artist to achieve a top-five entry on this chart.

Following APT., BLACKPINK's Rosé released Number One Girl on November 22, 2024, which peaked at No. 12 on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart and number 29 on the Billboard Global 200.

The third single, Toxic Till the End, was released alongside the album on December 6, 2024, debuting at No. 15 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 6 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Rosé debut solo single On The Ground from the 2021 album R debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the highest-charting Korean female soloist at that time.

