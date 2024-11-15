“Love how BTS interweave” — Fans react as Jin’s ‘Running Wild’ and RM’s ‘Wild Flower’ MV parallels go viral online

BTS' Kim Seok-jin released his solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The album includes the lead single, Running Wild, along with five other tracks such as Another Level, Heart on the Window (feat. WENDY of Red Velvet), I'll Be There, and I will come to you.

Fans immediately started discussing how the Running Wild official music video reminded them of BTS' Kim Namjoon's Wild Flower video. Namjoon aka RM, released his debut solo album, Indigo, in December 2022, with the title track, Wild Flower. Meanwhile, Jin's Running Wild MV contained a scene where the artist strolled on a field as several meteors fell from the sky, giving it an amber hue.

Fans flooded X discussing how the scene reminded them of RM walking on a lavender field as the sky turned amber. One fan also stated that it also reminded them of other BTS members' videos such as Taehyung's Rainy Day, Jungkook's Seven, and more.

"I came here to X to see if others thought the same as me. Yes the whole MV I felt like there were subtle references to the other BTS members-Wildflower, People Part 2, Arson, Who, Rainy Days, and Seven. Love how BTS interweave,"

The BTS ARMY mentioned how Running Wild music video also reminded them of BTS' j-hope's album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 aka HOTS. Some fans stated that it also reminded them of SUGA's People Pt.2 as the video involved a dog similar to the one in Jin's latest release.

"Literally the first thing that came to my mind. I was like this jin should meet wildflower namjoon," a fan wrote.

"WE ARE ON THE SAME PAGE FR. AND THE FACT THAT BOTH HAPPY & INDIGO IS MY FAV ALBUM," another fan wrote.

"Same sis also the bridge reminds me of HOTS, the window at home from People pt. 2 and the cliff like slow dancing," one other fan said.

Others highlighted how the whole BTS fandom had the same thought after watching Jin's latest music video.

"I found Wild flower, Stay gold, Arson, Light, Slow dancing, I think it was from My universe (meteor shower)," one fan commented.

"I immediately thought of wildflower omg!!! The lighting, the white long-sleeve, the open field," another fan said.

"SAAAAAME OMG FINALLY SOMEONE SAID IT I KEPT IN SCREAMING OMG WILD FLOWER REFERENCE!" one other fan added.

BTS' Jin Running Wild music video review from his debut solo album, Happy

Gary Barlow of the renowned British rock group Take That co-produced BTS' Jin's lead single, Running Wild. The music video transports viewers to the end of the world. Jin carried forward his nonchalant and docile reaction to the world's ending similar to The Astronaut—released in October 2022.

Happy's lead single displays the resilience to find hope in the face of adversity and to find happiness by spending their last moments with their loved ones—in this MV, it was his pet dog. He goes shopping with his dog, watches the movie "The End of the World" in a cinema theatre, goes to the beach to play with his pet, and more.

In the end, while driving his car, he tries to escape from the meteors crashing on the planet and still hugs and plays with his pet dog in his final moments with a smile on his face.

In other news, BTS members Namjoon, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung will return from their mandatory military service in June 2025. Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, and j-hope on October 17, 2024.

