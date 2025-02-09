Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo-seok tops advertising model brand reputation rankings for February 2025

On February 8, 2025, Wikitree News reported that South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok topped the advertising model brand reputation rankings for February 2025, as per the Corporate Brand Reputation Research Institute. The institute's analysis encompassed over 25 million data points.

It evaluates key indicators such as consumer engagement, media coverage, and communication impact. Byeon Woo-seok's brand reputation index was calculated based on his participation, communication, media presence, and social values.

The analysis highlighted positive traits associated with him, including sincerity and dedication, culminating in a 92.01% positive sentiment score, as per a report by allkpop. This recent accolade is not an isolated event, as Byeon Woo-seok has demonstrated consistent excellence in brand reputation rankings.

In January 2025, he also secured the top position, achieving a brand reputation index of 3,336,641, as per the same outlet. This marked an 8.71% increase from his December 2024 score of 3,069,433, reflecting his rising prominence in the advertising sector.

Following Byeon Woo-seok in the February 2025 rankings were prominent figures such as BLACKPINK in second place and Lim Young-woong in third. Other notable personalities in the top ten included Son Heung-min, BTS, and Cha Eun-woo.

Lovely Runner, the drama that shot Byeon Woo-seok to global stardom

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok garnered widespread acclaim for his leading role in the 2024 television series Lovely Runner. The show centers on Ryu Sun-jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo-seok, a top-tier celebrity whose public success masks a life of personal exhaustion.

The narrative takes a poignant turn when Im Sol, an ardent admirer of Sun-jae, is transported fifteen years into the past following his untimely death.

Finding herself in 2008, when both she and Sun-jae were 19-year-old high school students, Im Sol decides to rewrite fate. Sol, determined to alter their destinies, endeavors to change the course of events to save Sun-jae, leading to a compelling exploration of love, fate, and the challenges of rewriting the past.

The series features an ensemble cast, with Byeon Woo-seok leading as Ryu Sun-jae, Kim Hye-yoon portraying Im Sol, Lee Seung-hyub as Sun-jae's best friend In-hyuk, and Song Geon-hee as Tae-seong.

Directed by Yoon Jong-ho and Kim Tae-yeop, and penned by writer Lee Si-eun, Lovely Runner benefits from a cohesive creative vision that seamlessly blends elements of time travel, romance, and fantasy.

Aired on tvN from April 8 to May 28, 2024, Lovely Runner was scheduled in the coveted Monday and Tuesday 20:50 (KST) time slot. Beyond its television broadcast, the series was accessible on multiple streaming platforms, including TVING in South Korea, U-Next in Japan, Vidio in Indonesia, and globally on Viki and Viu in selected regions.

On August 1, 2024, it expanded its reach by becoming available on Netflix in selected regions.

Despite modest viewership ratings, Lovely Runner received critical acclaim for its intricate storytelling and character development. The Straits Times awarded the series four out of five stars, highlighting the captivating love story and the enriching, multi-layered plot that deepened with each episode.

Time Magazine lauded the drama as one of the best K-dramas of 2024, commending its innovative use of familiar genres to craft a continuously moving and unexpected narrative experience.

In addition to critical acclaim, Lovely Runner was recognized in various year-end lists. Teen Vogue included the series in its roundup of the 13 best K-dramas of 2024, noting its unique blend of time travel romance and its thoughtful handling of serious issues like disability and idol culture.

In December 2024, Money Control reported that Byeon Woo-seok would star in the upcoming MBC drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince (working title). The drama will star IU as the female lead and reportedly will air sometime in 2025.

