"Manifesting a joint slay" - Fans react as Lee Do-hyun and Song Kang reportedly receive casting calls during military service

South Korean actors Lee Do-hyun and Song Kang are reportedly receiving casting offers despite currently serving in the military. According to South Korean media outlet Korea Economic Daily's reports, both actors are being considered for new projects ahead of their discharge dates later in 2025.

The news outlet reported that the increasing trend of pre-production in films and dramas has reduced the impact of military service gaps for actors. Many actors now pre-film projects before enlistment, review scripts during service, and begin filming immediately after discharge, making the transition seamless.

Industry insiders note there is no "military risk" in casting, as actors who have completed service often receive more offers.

Reacting to the news, fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm, with many hoping for a collaboration between the two.

"🕯menifesting a joint slay🕯," a fan wrote.

"their chemistry is ACTUALLY insane i need a niche bl with them sooo badddd," wrote another fan.

Many fans grew even more curious about the mention of their names together, as both actors starred in the Netflix series Sweet Home (2020–2024).

"it's weird that they mention both of them together 🤔🤔🤔🤔 do you guys think what i think? 🤔🤔🤔🤔," wrote one netizen.

"kanghyun reunion with a midnight runners type movie bl version IM CALLING IT NOW," posted an X user.

"Even while serving, their star power is undeniable! Lee Do-hyun and Song Kang receiving casting offers prove just how influential they are. Imagine them teaming up again in a drama after their discharge it would be an instant hit," read one comment on X.

With both actors set to return in 2025, anticipation for their next projects is already building.

"It’s no surprise that both of them were offered casting opportunities for a new project even before being discharged. Now, it all comes down to timing and their decision. #SONGKANG #ซงคัง #송강," wrote one X user.

"I think he is going to do some action genre! Hopefully his eye will fall on a movie! Well theater will also be fine, sad for his international fans but really good for his acting career and experience! It is such a different way of acting. #SongKang," posted this netizen.

"I am sure he (Song Kang) will choose yet another exciting role. One thing I know is that he always looks up to his fans and cares about their happiness and excitement. He has always been so considerate about giving back to his beloved 🍡 and I love him for that. Looking forward to it," wrote a fan.

Some fans voiced their support, hoping the actors would take a well-deserved break after their discharge before resuming their careers.

"I hope kang doesn't rush into filming, please go for your one month holiday u wished for after discharge and come back refreshed in 2026," added this fan.

Lee Do-hyun and Song Kang serve in the military with overlapping service periods

Lee Do-hyun, born Lim Dong-hyun on April 11, 1995, enlisted in the Air Force military band on August 14, 2023. He is set to complete his service in May 2025.

Lee gained recognition for his role in Hotel del Luna (2019) and later starred in 18 Again (2020), Sweet Home (2020–2024), Youth of May (2021), The Glory (2022–2023), and The Good Bad Mother (2023). He also appeared in the 2024 film Exhuma.

At the 2021 KBS Drama Awards, Lee was awarded the Top Excellence Award for his performance in Youth of May (2021) and shared the Best Couple Award with co-star Go Min-si. In 2024, he expanded his acclaim to the big screen, winning Best New Actor in Film at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards for his role in Exhuma (2024).

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Song Kang, born on April 23, 1994, began his military service as an active-duty soldier on April 2, 2024, and is expected to be discharged in October 2025. He is widely known as the "Son of Netflix" due to his strong presence on the platform.

His notable works include Love Alarm (2019–2021), Sweet Home (2020–2024), Navillera (2021), Nevertheless (2021), Forecasting Love and Weather (2022), and My Demon (2023–2024). In 2023, Song Kang and co-star Kim Yoo-jung received the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards for their chemistry in the series My Demon (2023–2024).

With Song Kang and Lee Do-hyun already generating industry interest, fans are eagerly anticipating their return to the screen.

