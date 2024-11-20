Marry You episode 1- 2 recap: Jung Ha-na ends her marriage with Choi Ki-joon in light of a misunderstanding

The new romantic comedy-drama, Marry You, released its first and second episodes on November 16 and November 17, respectively, via the Channel A network. This ten-episode drama features Lee Yi-kyung, Jo So-min, Koo Jun-hoe, and Ji E-su in the leading roles.

The first episodes of Marry You depicted Bong Cheol-hee, an island bachelor who lived with his nephew and niece. Jung Ha-na, on the other side, worked as a matchmaker for Cheol-hee. Ha-na also had a relationship with her ex-fiancée, Choi Ki-joon, who cheated on her.

However, by the end of the second episode, all of that changed, as it appeared that Ha-na and Ki-joon had broken up their marriage due to a misunderstanding.

Marry You episode 1 recap: Ha-na met Cheol-hee to get him married

The first episode of Marry You started with Jung Ha-na’s storyline. Ha-na, who worked as a civil servant, was single by choice, as she was cheated on by her fiancé, Choi Ki-joon, in the past.

To gain more popularity among the people, Mayor Im Ku-sik decided to offer assistance to single people and get them married. For this program, the mayor created a new Marriage Morale Boost Team. Ha-na was transferred to this team against her will, as she had a record of working at a matrimonial agency.

As shown in the flashback, Ha-na had to leave her previous job because she made a wrong match by mistake, and the male member ended up beating the female member. It was the same day when she carried her wedding invitations to her fiancé’s home.

As she entered Choi Ki-joon’s house, she saw him with Oh In-a. After this incident, Ha-na broke up with Choi Ki-joon, and decided to stay single, as she felt that she wasn’t qualified for marriage.

One day, the mayor saw a popular Island Bachelor, Bong Cheol-hee, on television. He decided that he would get Bong married under his Marriage Morale Boost program. He handed over this task to Ha-na, as she had past experience in the field.

Ha-na reached out to the mayor as she wanted to change her department. The mayor gave her a condition that she could transfer her department after getting Bong Cheol-hee married, so she took it up as a challenge.

The next day, she reached the island and met Bong Cheol-hee, who spent most of his time on the island and looked after his twin nephew and niece, Bong San-yi and Bong Ba-da. Cheol-hee, who had curly hair and a countryside appearance, seemed to be popular among his neighbors owing to his helpful nature.

Ha-na tried to convince him but he disagreed at first. While she was convincing him, she missed her last boat. Therefore, Ha-na spent a night at Cheol-hee’s place with his nephew and niece. She saw a soft side of Cheol-hee when they interacted. Ha-na also shared her reason for living a single life after Cheol-hee. Ha-na returned to the office the next day.

After a few days, Bong Cheol-hee reached out to Ha-na’s office and asked her to meet. He told her that he was ready to get married. While they were talking, Choi Ki-joon entered the office’s lobby, where Ha-na and Cheol-hee were together. The first episode of Marry You ended here.

Marry You episode 2 recap: Cheol-hee went on a blind date

The second episode of Marry You started with Cheol-hee and Ha-na talking in the lobby. Choi Ki-joon got down from his car, entered the office, and saw them talking. Cheol-hee informed Ha-na that he was ready for marriage. Soon, he left the office and Ki-joon headed towards Ha-na. As he tried to talk to her, Ha-na slapped Ki-joon as a punishment for his cheating.

As she slapped him, Cheol-hee rushed to her and asked if she had any problem with Ki-joon. Ha-na suddenly grabbed Cheol-hee’s arm and introduced him as her future husband. She told Ki-joon that they were going to get married, which shocked both of them. Ki-joon left, and Ha-na said that she was just pretending in front of Ki-joon. After this, Cheol-hee left, and Ha-na returned to her office.

In the meeting, she realized that Ki-joon joined her team as the new manager for the Marriage Morale Boost program. Ki-joon understood that Ha-na was lying to him. It appeared that he was trying to back to Ha-na after three years of his breakup, but Ha-na made it clear to him that she no longer had feelings for him.

Meanwhile, Beong Cheol-hee packed his stuff as he was moving to the city with his kids to avoid the hassle of traveling long distances for his blind dates. He was offered a complimentary apartment, and Cheol-hee’s kids started liking Ha-na.

Ha-na organized a blind date for Cheol-hee. To help him prepare for the date, Ha-na went shopping with him, and accidentally saw some scars on Cheol-hee’s back when she went to give him shirts for trial. Those scars somewhat scared her. When they returned home, Ki-joon saw them laughing and talking, which made him feel jealous.

The next day, Cheol-hee got ready for his date. On his way to the restaurant, Cheol-hee saved Oh In-a as something was going to fall on her. This gesture of Cheol-hee impressed In-a, who belonged to a rich family. Cheol-hee’s clothes were spoiled in the process of saving In-a.

After some time, Cheol-hee reached the restaurant for his date in his regular clothes as his new ones got dirty. He met the girl but they only became friends.

After their date ended, Ki-joon went to meet In-a. She asked Ki-joon if he told Ha-na the complete truth about that day. It appeared that Ha-na broke her marriage due to a misunderstanding about Ki-joon and In-a’s affair, and Ki-joon volunteered for his transfer to Ha-na’s office as he wanted to mend his relationship with her.

When Ki-joon asked In-a about her love interest, she told him about Cheol-hee, who saved her life and gave her a band-aid.

The next day, Cheol-hee took his nephew and niece for a walk. On his way, he encountered a school van that broke down in the middle of the road, and went ahead to help them.

Towards the end of this Marry You episode, Cheol-hee was shown carrying those school van kids with him. While he was guiding them along, people clicked his pictures, which went viral online. He turned into a social media sensation. In-a also noticed him and realized he was the one who saved her.

In the last scene, In-a reached Cheol-hee’s house, and was shocked to see Ha-na there with him. Ki-joon also entered the scene, and the second episode of Marry You ended here.

The next episodes of Marry You will air on November 23 and November 24, at 19:50 KST. Those interested can also catch these episodes on Netflix in select locations.

