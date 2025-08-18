Mary Kills People: When will episodes 6 & 7 be released and what to expect?

Episode 5 of the South Korean drama Mary Kills People (메리 킬즈 피플) has been released on August 15, 2025. Upcoming episodes 6 and 7 will be broadcast on August 22 and 23, 2025.The drama stars Lee Bo-young, Lee Min-ki, and Kang Ki-young, with the script penned by Lee Soo-ya and direction by Park Joon-woo. It serves as a Korean adaptation of the 2017 Canadian series of the same name.Mary Kills People follows the double life of a skilled doctor who secretly assists terminally ill patients in ending their pain, while a determined detective begins investigating the suspicious rise in unexplained deaths surrounding her.What can be expected ahead in episodes 6 and 7 of Mary Kills PeopleAccording to the preview for episodes 6 and 7 of Mary Kills People, So-jeong reaches critical turning points. While she is determined to continue helping the patient, Go Gwang-cheol refuses to step aside, heightening the tension.At the same time, Ban Ji-yoon and his team grow increasingly suspicious of her, convinced she may be a murderer. Their investigation uncovers that So-jeong's mother, who is believed to have drowned herself, has been found with her hands tied behind her. The only witness to this is So-jeong, which makes her the prime suspect.Still from the show (Image via X/ @mbcdrama_pre)Mary Kills People episode 5 recap: Go Gwang-cheol kills Kim Si-hyeon, and Ban uncovers So-jeong's dark pastEpisode 5 of Mary Kills People opens with Go Gwang-cheol driving a car carrying Woo So-jeong and Kim Si-hyeon. Ban Ji-yoon, also known as the fake Cho Hyeon-u, tails them with his team.On the road, Go tries to distract Kim. Upon sensing that Go is going to kill him, Kim tries to attack. However, Go dodges the attack and shoots Kim dead. So-jeong tries to escape, but Go stabs her, saying this will make Kim’s threat toward her appear real, and leaves her stranded.Soon, Ban Ji-yoon and his team arrive at the scene and rescue So-jeong. She is treated at the hospital, after which Ban and his partner interrogate her. Although they review CCTV footage, nothing suspicious is found.So-jeong claims that Kim has threatened her and taken her hostage, making her a victim in the incident. When Ban presses her further, emergency nurses intervene and send the detectives away.Meanwhile, Choi Dae-hyeon learns that So-jeong was kidnapped by Go. He confronts Go and threatens him to stay away from her. However, Go turns the tables, holds Dae-hyeon at gunpoint, and forces him to consume drugs with alcohol so he cannot remain clean.Go warns him that this will keep him silent if questioned by the police. Dae-hyeon becomes intoxicated, falls asleep in his car on the roadside, and fails to pick up a call from the church.The church is dealing with an emergency patient. With no choice, the church contacts So-jeong, who rushes there with Ban accompanying her. At the church, So-jeong tends to a dying cancer patient in immense pain. Meanwhile, the priest learns Ban Ji-yoon’s true identity.Elsewhere in this episode of Mary Kills People, the police pick up Dae-hyeon for falling asleep in his car, claiming suspicion of drug use. In reality, they want to question him about the euthanasia case.Dae-hyeon, however, insists he will not speak without a lawyer. His lawyer, Ryu I-su, arrives and recognizes him as a friend of So-jeong. She asks Dae-hyeon to tell her everything, but he refuses. She then confronts the police and learns the real reason for his arrest.At school, Ryu I-su’s daughter, Yu-mi, asks Jae-yoon to tell the teacher to confess that Yu-mi has fallen unconscious because of drugs and not diet. I-su fears that she will not get the main role next time otherwise. She confronts Jae-yoon for liking her.Fearing it will hold So-jeong accountable for having drugs at her house, Jae-yoon refuses. Then Yu-mi forcefully kisses her. As other students walk into the class, witness the scene, Yu-mi shifts the blame onto Jae-yoon. Distressed, Jae-yoon runs away, prompting the school to call So-jeong.Still from the show (Image via X/ @mbcdrama_pre)So-jeong rushes to search for Jae-yoon, accompanied by Ban Ji-yoon. Together, they find her and bring her home. Ban then gives So-jeong his real number, asking her to contact him whenever Jae-yoon or she needs help.The next day, in this episode of Mary Kills People, So-jeong encounters a young girl in the hospital. She reminds her of the daughter of the terminal cancer patient she had treated at the church. She visits the girl and apologizes for being unable to help her mother.During their conversation, So-jeong realizes she wants to ease the suffering of patients in pain. She calls Go to tell him this, which shocks him. Go initially refuses and responds by saying only he decides who lives or dies, and demands her location.Meanwhile, Ban continues his investigation into So-jeong and discovers that she was once the prime suspect in her mother’s death. On this note, episode 5 of Mary Kills People concludes.Mary Kills People airs on MBC TV every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST.