Min Hee Jin slams BeLift Lab over W20 billion lawsuit, accuses company of using ILLIT to shield HYBE's actions

The legal battle between former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and BeLift Lab has intensified. Min Hee Jin has fiercely criticized BeLift Lab in the midst of a legal battle.

Min has publicly accused HYBE and BeLift Lab of exploiting rookie artists to shield themselves from criticism. She also alleged that an internal whistleblower provided evidence that ILLIT’s concept was derived from NewJeans’ plans.

ILLIT is a South Korean girl group created by BeLift Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE, through the 2023 JTBC survival program R U Next?. The group made their debut on March 25, 2024, with their extended play (EP) Super Real Me. The lineup consists of five members: Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

Previously, BeLift Lab filed a ₩20 billion KRW (approximately $14.3 million USD) lawsuit against Min, accusing her of damaging their rookie group ILLIT through allegations of plagiarism. Min Hee Jin, on the other hand, claims ILLIT copied the concepts and branding of NewJeans, the successful girl group under her former leadership.

Min Hee Jin responds to BeLift Lab’s lawsuit, accuses company of using ILLIT to deflect attention from NewJeans’ harm

On November 18, Min Hee Jin’s team released a statement, countering BeLift Lab's claims with criticism of BeLift Lab and HYBE as per the report of Korean media outlet STARNEWS. They accused the companies of using ILLIT as a shield to divert attention from the alleged harm caused to NewJeans.

"It was HYBE and Belift Lab who brought out issues that could have been resolved internally, spread numerous false facts, and committed obstruction of business and defamation." Stated the former CEO of ADOR, adding, "They need to look back and see who it is that is claiming obstruction of business by using a new artist as a shield without considering the damage caused to NewJeans."

Min’s team highlighted whistleblower testimony, which alleged that ILLIT’s creative director had access to NewJeans’ project plans during ILLIT’s formation. According to Min, the striking similarities between the two groups are undeniable, and HYBE has misled the public instead of resolving the matter privately.

"Despite the specific testimony and clear similarities from the internal whistleblower of HYBE, they are denying it and misleading public opinion." Min Hee Jin expressed.

On November 18, 2024, STARNEWS revealed that BeLift Lab had filed a lawsuit against Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of ADOR, in connection with her allegations of plagiarism. Earlier BeLift Lab filed the lawsuit in June 2024, citing significant reputational damage caused by Min’s accusations.

The company has maintained that ILLIT’s concept was finalized in July 2023, predating the whistleblower’s claims in August. They accused Min of defamation and obstruction of business, arguing that her public remarks were intended for personal gain rather than addressing the matter professionally.

Min Hee Jin first raised the issue in April 2024, publicly accusing ILLIT of copying NewJeans’ styling, choreography, and overall branding. She questioned the purpose of HYBE’s multi-label system if it allowed replication of successful concepts rather than fostering unique creativity.

During a press conference, she criticized HYBE’s approach, arguing it prioritized profits over artistic integrity and harmed both ILLIT and NewJeans.

BeLift Lab, however, has consistently denied the plagiarism accusations. They argue that Min’s claims lack evidence and that any perceived similarities between the two groups are coincidental. They have expressed frustration over the ongoing controversy, labeling it as damaging to ILLIT’s image and growth.

The Seoul Western District Court has scheduled the first oral arguments for January 10, 2025, following BeLift Lab’s request for an expedited trial.

The company accused Min of intentionally delaying proceedings, while Min’s side has reiterated that HYBE should reflect on its actions and take responsibility for the situation.

As the trial date approaches, with both sides refusing to back down, this case continues to draw public and industry attention.

