Namib: Ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored

The finale episodes, 11 and 12, of the ENA network drama Namib premiered on January 27 and 28, 2025, respectively. The series features Go Hyun-jung and Ryeoun in prominent roles, accompanied by a significant supporting ensemble.

In Namib's finale episodes, Kang Su-hyeon once again boosted Jin-woo’s confidence in singing. Su-hyeon and Jun-seok recorded Jin-woo’s song after the release of which he became popular. Mr. Jang and Chris’ hatred towards Su-hyeon also faded after they realized their own mistakes of doubting Su-hyeon. The drama has a happy ending overall.

Namib episode 11 recap: Kang Su-hyeon took Jin-woo back from TA Entertainment

Still from Namib (Image via Viki)

The 11th episode of Namib started with Mr. Jang, Jin-woo, and Kang Su-hyeon in the scene. After the press conference, when Su-hyeon was taking Jin-woo home with her, Mr. Jang blocked their way and lured Jin-woo to leave Su-hyeon and join him.

The scene then shifted to TA Entertainment where both Su-hyeon and Mr. Jang tried to take Jin-woo away from TA Entertainment by offering money. The company decided that after a week, whoever brings the money first will be able to take Jin-woo.

Jin-woo left TA Entertainment’s dorm, and as he was leaving, Su-hyeon and Jun-seok took him home with them. Su-hyeon decided to train Jin-woo and make him a star. Jun-seok wrote a new song for Jin-woo and motivated him to sing it.

Meanwhile, Su-hyeon and Jun-seok tried hard to arrange money to get Jin-woo back from TA Entertainment. But after their efforts failed, Su-hyeon requested her father for money. Her father gave the money, and Jun-seok rushed to sign the deal with TA Entertainment.

When he reached the office, Mr. Jang already signed his deal, but the tables turned when Bong-gyu entered the scene and removed Mr. Jang from his CEO position. Therefore, Jun-seok took Jin-woo with him and also visited Su-hyeon’s father’s house to return the money he lent.

Mr. Jang was later summoned by police under their drug investigation. The Star Rise show producer, Mr. Park, confessed to the police that the drug was supplied to him via Mr. Jang’s club. Police headed to Mr. Jang’s club for investigation, and Chris took away all the recordings from the system and ran away.

Chris went to Mr. Jang, where the latter told the former to take Jin-woo’s name and blame him. Chris refused to frame Jin-woo in the drug abuse case and instead, he met Su-hyeon and handed over the recording to her so that she could save Jin-woo. In the last scene of the 11th episode of Namib, Chris called Jin-woo to meet him.

After meeting him, Chris left Jin-woo and headed towards the police station when suddenly a man on a bike tried to hit Chris on the road. The episode ended there.

Namib episode 12 recap: Jin-woo became the popular singer

Still from Namib (Image via Viki)

The 12th episode of Namib began with Chris and Yoo Jin-woo standing on one side of the road, with the former advising the latter to always listen to Kang Su-hyeon, who sincerely cared about Jin-woo.

After speaking with Jin-woo, Chris went to the police station and confessed to his role in the drug abuse case, as well as revealing that Mr. Jang was the mastermind behind it to find the person responsible for his sister's murder. Kang Su-hyeon sent a lawyer to the police station to help Chris reveal the truth and save Jin-woo.

Following this, Jun-seok purchased a ring to gift his wife, Su-hyeon. He went to meet her in disguise after she requested the mysterious person from the previous episode to meet her. As seen in the previous episode of Namib, Jun-seok emailed song lyrics to Su-hyeon from an unknown account. Su-hyeon soon understood he was Jun-seok in disguise. He gave her a ring and informed her he had dedicated the song to her.

The next day, Jin-woo arrived at the recording studio and attempted to sing, but his voice would not come out after he received public scorn for his claimed role in the abuse of drugs. Su-hyeon and Jun-seok showed him letters and gifts from his supporters, which inspired him.

Still from Namib (Image via Viki)

The next day, Shim Jin-woo took him to school, where all of his classmates welcomed him, and their support restored Jin-woo's confidence. After school, he joined Jun-seok and Su-hyeon, where Jin-woo finally recorded his song. The next day, Jin-woo received a call from the police station informing him about his mother.

He went to the police station because his mother accepted money from many people under his son's name as payment for future concerts, and Jin-woo had no idea. He took his mother outside and informed her that he was finally becoming a singer and asked her not to cause any further hassles.

Meanwhile, an official came to see Mr. Jang in prison. He told Mr. Jang that Su-hyeon paid him to track down the culprit who killed his sister. He also admitted that no one else knew about this. After hearing this, Mr. Jang regretted his enmity for Su-hyeon.

Jin-woo's song was released, and it swiftly went to the top 100 on the charts, prompting Su-hyeon to receive a call from Mega Entertainment, who wanted Jin-woo. Su-hyeon chose to hand Jin-woo over to Mega Entertainment, one of the top companies.

She signed the contract without accepting any money; instead, she told the corporation to hand over all of the money to Jin-woo and not give up on him in difficult times. Following this, she bid goodbye to Jin-woo. Kang Su-hyeon then left her family with a note indicating that she will return home soon after her break.

The story then fast-forwarded two years, with Jun-seok becoming Pandora Entertainment’s CEO on Bong-gyu’s request. Shin-woo started teaching art to disabled children, while Jin-woo became a popular idol. Chris was also released from jail after two years and he came into a relationship with Ha-na.

Towards the end of the finale episode of Namib, Jin-woo was yearning to meet Kang Su-hyeon, and she finally showed up at his fan signing event. In the last scene of Namib, Su-hyeon attended Jin-woo’s event and looked at Jin-woo with a smile while he got emotional. The series ended with this scene.

Namib season 2 renewal possibilities

The renewal possibilities for Namib seem slim as the show had a happy ending. Kang Su-hyeon’s dream of seeing Jin-woo as a star was fulfilled in the end. Besides, Su-hyeon’s husband Jun-seok also became the CEO of Pandora after a long break from his career. Shim Jin-woo, on the other hand, was also settled in his life.

The story angles of the characters who were against Su-hyeon were also sorted out in the finale episode. Chris gave up his hatred for Su-hyeon and Mr. Jang also discovered the truth about Su-hyeon and regretted his revengeful actions against her.

As of this writing, ENA network hasn’t shared any information about the second season of Namib.

K-drama fans can currently watch Namib episodes on Viki. There are a total of 12 episodes of this drama.

