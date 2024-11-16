"Never laughed so hard": Fans react excitedly as BTS's Jin performs Running Wild in an alien costume for the Happy Special Stage

BTS's Jin delighted fans with a surprising and hilarious performance during the Happy Special Stage on November 16. Known for his playful and spontaneous personality, the idol took the stage dressed in an alien costume while performing Running Wild, leaving fans in laughter and amazement.

The green alien headgear, paired with a white and blue costume, was designed to create the illusion that the alien had kidnapped the artist. When The Astronaut singer bowed at the end of the performance, the act cleverly made it appear that the alien had rendered the artist senseless.

The unexpected costume choice became the highlight of the performance, as the idol fully embraced the quirky look, adding a fun atmosphere to the stage. The performance clip quickly went viral as fans shared it across social media. Fans quickly took to social media, sharing their reactions to the humorous moment. One fan wrote:

"Omg! I loved this! Never laughed so hard 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 He is the best 💜🩷💜"

"When someone asks you why you adore BTS and the members so much, show them this video. @BTS_twt there's no one like you out there. Jin, you are SO talented and SO funny. It's a lethal combination," shared an ARMY (BTS fandom name).

"That alien was jamming to Seokjinnie's singing but at the end it looked like Seokjinnie became to heavy to carry🤣 Seokjin appearing in that costume was brilliant!," wrote another ARMY.

"I laugh non stop during the song. My idol really another level," commented one X user.

Many expressed their admiration for the I'll Be There singer's ability to always keep them entertained, even in the most unexpected ways. The combination of his costume and the upbeat song brought a sense of lightheartedness to the stage.

"He’s so silly but so adorable. He spoils us too much," wrote a fan.

"I love Jin! Singing his heart out wearing an alien abduction fit. 👨‍🚀👽He's hilarious," remarked a netizen.

"Everytime I see him in the alien costume I just can't stop laughing 🤣🤣," shared another fan.

BTS Jin’s ‘Happy’ special stage live streaming details announced on Weverse

On October 29, 2024, the details for BTS Jin’s ‘Happy’ Special Stage Live are officially announced on Weverse. This live event celebrates the release of the artist's highly anticipated debut solo album, Happy. It is streamed exclusively on Weverse.

The special stage live is scheduled for two days. The first stream is on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 7 p.m. Korean Standard Time. The second is on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 5 p.m. Korean Standard Time.

A special gift event is also planned. Fans who purchase Happy during the Weverse Live will be eligible to participate. This event will begin the day after the album’s release on November 15, 2024.

The live events are available on Weverse, Weverse web, and Weverse TV app. Subtitles are available in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish for real-time viewers.

BTS Jin’s solo debut album Happy and the song Running Wild tops worldwide iTunes charts

The eldest BTS member released his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15 at 2 pm KST. The album consists of six tracks, with the idol playing a significant role in writing, composing, and producing four of them.

The tracklist includes:

Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Falling (네게 닿을 때까지), Heart on the Window (featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy) Will Come To You (그리움에).

Happy quickly rose to number one on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, while the song Running Wild claimed the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

Running Wild serves as the title track of the album Happy. A fusion of new wave and British rock, the song is written and produced by Gary Barlow, the lead vocalist and principal songwriter for the renowned UK pop group Take That. The track is performed entirely in English.

The accompanying music video is set against a post-apocalyptic backdrop. In this visually striking narrative, the artist chooses to spend the final moments of the world with his dog.

Jin began his solo era with the pre-release track I’ll Be There on October 25, 2024. The song made a strong debut, reaching number one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. It also placed number three on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart, number 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. US Chart, and number 25 on the Billboard Global 200.

