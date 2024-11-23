2024 MAMA Awards Day 3 red carpet lineup: aespa, SEVENTEEN, actor Park Seo-joon, and more

On Saturday, November 23, the final day of the 2024 MAMA Awards was rolled out at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The prestigious year-end award show put forth two successful days of events, one in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatres and the other at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

The event was not only filled with artists bagging their well-deserved awards but also included iconic performances and show-stopping collaborative stages from K-pop artists. Given the high standards that the 2024 MAMA Awards set for the viewers and K-pop fans, people are excited to see what's in store for them on the third and final day of the event as the grand ceremony comes to its closure.

As the third-day events kicked off, the livestream of the red carpet at the ceremony was rolled out. Here are all the celebrities, including South Korean actors, who were spotted gracing the red carpet at the 2024 MAMA Awards Day 3:

Red Carpet MCs: Lee Hye-sung and Hanhae

MEOVV

Kim Hye-joon

Dex

Oh Sang-uk

BIBI

Moon Sang-min

Mei Nagano

ZEROBASEONE

Lee Joo-bin

Im Si-wan

aespa

INI

Kim Tae-ri

SEVENTEEN

Park Seo-joon

2PM's Lee Junho

Jung Ho-yeon

(G)I-DLE

2024 MAMA Awards highlights: aespa and SEVENTEEN's Daesang win, BIGBANG members' stage, and more

On November 23, during the third day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, several interesting events unfolded, exciting and exhilarating the fans and netizens. Many artists took home their trophies from the award show.

aespa, the four-piece K-pop girl group, bagged the Daesang, otherwise known as Grand Prize, Song of the Year for their recent track, Super Nova. They also bagged several other categories at the award show, such as Fans' Choice Female, Best Female Group, Best Choreography, Best Music Video, and Best Dance Performance Group.

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN bagged two Daesangs at the 2024 MAMA Awards, namely Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for their album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. When the members went up the stage to receive the award, leader S.Coups burst into tears. Soon, Woozi and a few other members were also seen getting emotional at their win.

Fans also couldn't stop talking about the BIGBANG members' stage at the award ceremony. The current BIGBANG members, G-dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, were seen reuniting at the MAMA stage.

Given that the performance lineup only mentioned G-Dragon in the lineup, many fans and netizens along with the K-pop artists at the event were shocked by the reunion. While G-Dragon started off his performance with the solo stage of his recent track, POWER, when he switched to his next track, HOME SWEET HOME, the other BIGBANG members joined the stage.

Following the surprise reunion, the audience of K-pop artists and South Korean actors were seen dancing with enthusiasm while also being taken aback by the unexpected stage. As more and more exciting things come through from the 2024 MAMA Awards, fans are thrilled to see similar content come their way.

