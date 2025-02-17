"A cinematic adaptation is absolutely necessary"— Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint producer addresses backlash over historical accuracy

The upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, directed by Kim Byung-woo, is scheduled to be released this July. However, after the release of its trailer, fans raised concerns regarding its accuracy. Won Dong-yeon, the producer, addressed these concerns through social media and assured the fans, as reported by SBS Entertainment on January 17.

Ad

"When adapting the original work to a film, a cinematic adaptation is absolutely necessary. We adapted a lot when making 'Along with the Gods', but the writer and fans understood everything after watching the movie. I still get along well with the writer," said Won Dong-yeon, the producer.

The controversy arose after the release of the film's trailer on February 15, with fans questioning changes such as Yoo Joong-hyuk and Lee Ji-hye using both swords and firearms.

Ad

Trending

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is a fantasy action film based on a web novel serialized for over a decade. The story follows Kim Dok-ja, the sole reader of the novel, who struggles to survive in a world that transforms into the reality of the story's final chapter. The film stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Shin Seung-ho, Nana, Chae Soo-bin, and Ji-soo.

Won Dong-yeon reassures the original webtoon fans

On February 16, Won Dong-yeon, CEO of Realize Pictures, addressed the issue, explaining that the film’s script was shared in advance with the original author, who approved the changes.

Ad

"When making the movie, we showed the original author the entire scenario in advance and explained everything that was being adapted, and the author (original author) understood everything," he said.

He reassured fans that Yoo Joong-hyuk would wield both a sword and a gun. The story includes goblins, and while some aspects differ from the source material, the core message and character worldviews remain intact. He also urged fans of the original work to support the adaptation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alongside his statement, Won Dong-yeon released a version of the launching poster featuring a sword instead of a gun, reinforcing the necessity of adaptation when transitioning from novel to film. He cited the success of Along with the Gods, which also underwent significant modifications but was well-received by both the author and fans.

"Fans who love 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint' will understand what I mean when they watch the movie. We love our original work," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Concerns were raised about the omission of elements related to Lee Ji-hye’s backstory, the historical figure Yi Sun-sin, and the weapons used by Yoo Joong-hyuk and Lee Ji-hye. In response, the production company of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint reassured audiences that despite these adjustments, the original work’s essence remains unchanged.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint: Plot and cast

The upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, directed by Kim Byung-woo, is a large-scale adaptation of the globally popular Naver web novel, which has amassed 200 million views since its 2018 serialization.

Ad

The story of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint follows Kim Dok-ja (Ahn Hyo-seop), an ordinary office worker and the sole dedicated reader of the little-known fantasy web novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World, which has just concluded after ten years.

One day, his reality collapses as the world around him transforms into the setting of the novel. As the only person who knows the story’s ending, he embarks on a dangerous journey to save the world alongside the novel’s protagonist, Yoo Jung-hyuk (Lee Min-ho), a powerful warrior who regresses upon death.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Produced by Realize Pictures and backed by Smilegate, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint features a stellar cast. Lee Min-ho plays Yoo Jung-hyuk, an elite fighter determined to survive until the end, while Ahn Hyo-seop makes his film debut as Kim Dok-ja. Chae Soo-bin portrays Yoo Sang-ah, Kim Dok-ja’s former colleague who quickly adapts to the apocalyptic world and becomes a key ally.

Shin Seung-ho and Nana take on roles from the novel, with Shin playing Lee Hyun-seong, a strong former soldier, and Nana as Jung Hee-won, a fierce warrior with a strong sense of justice.

Ad

Park Ho-san plays Gong Pil-doo, a manipulative figure who controls people through his wealth, while Choi Young-joon plays Han Myeong-oh, Kim Dok-ja’s boss who gets entangled in a dangerous scenario. BLACKPINK’s Ji-soo joins as Lee Ji-hye, a skilled fighter who supports Yoo Jung-hyuk.

Produced on a grand scale with a budget of 30 billion won, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is backed by Lotte Entertainment, which has announced its release for July, officially kicking off promotions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback