"A global phenomenon" - Fans react as Squid Game 2 wins Best Foreign Language Series at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards

On Friday, February 7, 2025, Squid Game won the category of Best Foreign Language Series at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards. The annual award ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, and it focuses on honoring and awarding achievements in the filmmaking and television industry. The latest ceremony focused on the release that landed in 2024.

While several actors, artists, and programs won the other categories at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards, fans and netizens were elated to learn that Squid Game 2 won Best Foreign Language Series. When the news landed on the internet, fans expressed that the award was deserved for the show and that nothing else came close to winning the category.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"A global phenomenon that keeps rewriting the rulebook for TV success."

"I mean, there was no other series that could compete against it, deserved award," said a fan on X.

"THATS MY COMFORT SHOWWWW YEAHHHH," added another fan.

"Of course this was so magical," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens celebrated the win of Squid Game 2 at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards.

"this show was so fucking good idc what y'all say," stated a fan.

"As it should," added an X user.

"Of course... what a fantastic show that made Hollywood shakened!" said a netizen.

"Still winning the game, one award at a time," commented another X user.

All you need to know about Netflix's South Korean series Squid Game

Squid Game is a South Korean survival series released by Netflix in 2021. Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show revolves around a dystopian theme. The plot involves gathering 456 players for a secret contest, and the contestants are those struggling with heavy financial hardship.

When the contestants gather, they are asked to participate in children's games in return for a tempting prize of ₩45.6 billion (approximately $31.5 million). However, they soon realize the games hold a deadly high stake, risking the lives of the contestants.

The lead character is Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, and many other characters showcase people from different walks of life. Some start forming friendships, but things get complicated as they progress in the games.

Following its first season release, the show became Netflix's most-watched series, and it also bagged six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe Awards. The second season of the successful series was released in December 2024, which was yet again well-received by the audience, especially after the three-year-long wait for its release.

The second season revolves around the main character, Gi-hun, who participated in the game again after the first season. However, his motive this time is to take his revenge on the organizers and bring a permanent end to the game.

The third and final season of Squid Game is expected to be released on June 27, 2025. Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to seeing the showdown as the show concludes.

