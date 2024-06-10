"A National Treasure for a reason"— Netizens share real-time snippets of BTS' Kim Taehyung patrolling at the Chuncheon 2024 Veteran Cultural Festival

On Monday, June 10, netizens on The Qoo, a South Korean social media platform, shared real-time pictures of BTS' Kim Taehyung patrolling at the 2024 Chuncheon Veteran Cultural Festival, donning his Special Duty Team (SDT) uniform.

In the shared pictures, the idol in an all-black outfit with a cap, black sunglasses, and a baton was spotted guarding the area while talking to the military authority via a microphone attached to his uniform.

In another snippet, he is seen walking with a group of SDT soldiers, and Kim Taehyung is seen walking behind the two other officers. He is also spotted patrolling the area among the common public, who are seemingly enjoying the occasion.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Soon, the real-time pictures of Kim Taehyung sincerely patrolling the Chuncheon 2024 Veteran Cultural Festival went viral on social media, and fans could not stop gushing over it. One tweeted that BTS' V looked "majestic," "perfect," and referred to him as a "National Treasure."

Expand Tweet

Netizens talked about how Kim Taehyung's pictures from the Veteran Festival went viral on social media, and tweets hit millions, showcasing the power of his influence globally. They also discussed how he looked like an actor in an SDT uniform even when he was only doing his job.

Many also flaunted how BTS' V was more popular than the occasion and how he continued to dominate South Korea with his humble personality.

"The person sho was patrolling for the festival getting WAY more attention then the festival itself never though it is possible until Kim Taehyung," a fan reacted.

"His life in the army looks so cool! I bet he doesn’t even know what boredom is. This experience is just levelling up his cool factor!" a fan shared.

"He looks like an actor on set when he is just walking around doing his job. We done for," a fan commented.

"You know the daily discourses about relevancy is really funny bcs he got multiple hit tweets on multiple pictures and he's not even naked or something like that, he was just walking around doing his job," a fan mentioned.

Netizens also bragged about how Kim Taehyung nailed his SDT uniform outfit and wished for his health. They referred to him as the brightest star of the universe and expressed their pride in BTS' V for carrying out his duty in the scorching heat.

"My heart swells each time i see him,so full of pride. Keep being the brightest star out there my Taetaebear," a user mentioned.

"Nobody has ever looked this good while serving in the military oh kim taehyung," a user reacted.

"He looks so powerful!!!! an avenger!!!! captain Korea Kim Taehyung on duty!!!! stay healthy, safe, happy and gold tete !! ^^" a user shared.

"It's the whole fit, you know. It's the shades and the vest and the gloves tucked in... I'm starting to understand people who have a thing for uniforms," a user commented.

A clip featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung talking to veteran singer Lee Ji-young from Big Mama goes viral

On June 9, a clip of BTS' Kim Taehyung talking with the renowned veteran singer Lee Ji-young from Big Mama during the 2024 Veteran Cultural Festival went viral on the internet.

BTS' V started talking with the singer and subsequently introduced himself. In response, Lee Ji-young complimented V's military looks, and the idol stated that he was a military police patrol with his comrade.

"I'm BTS V. We're on a military police patrol right now. We have to go on patrol now, see you next time," Kim Taehyung said.

By the end of their conversation, BTS' V left the place, bowing down (an expression of respect in South Korean Culture), shaking hands, and saluting.

Lee Ji-young reposted the viral video on her Instagram and captioned the post:

"Today, after finishing my stage at Chuncheon District Festa, a handsome soldier greeted me as I descended. Curious, I realized he was BTS's V, my junior. His stage presence always impresses, but seeing his gentleness off-stage was unexpected. Wearing his uniform, he looks even more magnificent.

"Though we didn't manage a photo due to the rush, thanks to Kuang for the video. Wishing him a healthy military service and looking forward to seeing his splendid self again."

BTS' V began mandatory conscription on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow group member Kim Namjoon. After concluding his five weeks of basic military training, the idol was admitted to the Army General Administration School, where he underwent intensive three-weeks additional training. Subsequently, he was assigned to the 2nd Corps of the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit.