"A real pillar, indeed"— Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Mingyu opens up about his biggest goal being to protect the group

On November 19, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu sat down for an interview with Esquire Korea magazine. During the interview, the idol discussed several topics, including SEVENTEEN's teamwork, his thoughts on members' solo careers, the group's recent comebacks, and more. One of the questions he was asked pertained to the group's upcoming 10th debut anniversary.

In 2025, the K-pop boy group will celebrate their tenth year in the industry, and Mingyu shared his thoughts on it. He expressed his affection for his fellow members, stating that he is confident that they would stay SEVENTEEN even ten years down the line. Therefore, he isn't worried about what might happen in the next one or two years.

The idol stated:

“(I often tell the members) Of course, we’ll still be SEVENTEEN 10 years from now, so why worry about what’s 1 or 2 years ahead? Protecting SEVENTEEN is a big goal for me.”

When this piece from Mingyu's interview surfaced online, fans were moved by his words. They praised him for prioritizing the group and its members. One fan on X wrote:

"It's with these statements why it's no surprise that Mingyu was so instrumental in SEVENTEEN's contract renewal. A real pillar, indeed."

Fans kept on sharing their opinions on the idol's recent statements.

"choosing his team over anything nothing could ever separate him from them seventeen is truly a family right from the very beginning," said a fan.

"i love how they’re so deeply glued to each other, and every little crack is immediately mended with such words. it’s not just a simple reassurance, it’s his way of holding them close," added another fan.

"i should start calling him minGLUE because of his efforts to keep them together," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens appreciated and commended the idol's mindset to put SEVENTEEN and his fellow members as his first priority.

"the human shield of seventeen, always protecting the members no matter what," stated an X user.

"the pillar of seventeen. always has such a positive outlook on the future of seventeen, he loves his members so much," commented another user.

"nobody loves seventeen like mingyu loves seventeen," added a fan on X.

"mingyu would burn and turn the whole world round for seventeen memberdeul," said another fan.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu on members' solo careers, the group's teamwork, and more in Esquire Korea interview

On November 19, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's interview and photoshoot with the fashion magazine were released. During the conversation, the idol was asked about the group members' teamwork. The interviewer noted that a previous conversation with SEVENTEEN's Hip Hop team revealed that the members were very honest, fun, and good people to talk to.

Mingyu said that this felt reassuring to hear. When asked if the members don't often hear such things given that SEVENTEEN is known for their teamwork and honesty, he responded:

"I think we're the type to receive love wherever we go. Yet, there's this as well. It's been ages since we started promoting, and the members have gained their own know-how from their experiences, standards, and fatigue. We can do this, but there's no need to do it...I think we unknowingly develop a line (that's not to be crossed) within ourselves, it may come across as slightly cold to someone else."

The interview also touched on how SEVENTEEN is often perceived very positively by others, despite the internet's tendency to criticize people for even the slightest mistakes. Mingyu stated that he often worries about this. However, given that the members have been in the industry for a long time, they are unconsciously aware of what to take care of.

Additionally, the interviewer asked the idol why SEVENTEEN doesn't get involved in solo activities and inquired if it was because of how hard it would be for the members to align their schedule with the group's schedule. He stated that though this is true, the group's priority is more on the team than solo careers. The idol said:

"SEVENTEEN is at its best as a team, and it's when we're together that fans love us the most. So, as long as we can, our plan is to keep the focus on the team."

Mingyu also expressed his excitement about the magazine shoot, where he adorned Dior outfits while standing as the brand's ambassador. He briefly touched upon SEVENTEEN's recent comebacks with SPILL THE FEELS and its title track, Love, Money, Fame.

