"A redebut like no other" - Fans react as NewJeans now rebranded as NJZ headline ComplexCon alongside Metroboomin & Zico

K-pop group NewJeans announced its rebranding as NJZ on February 7, 2025. Following the update, the group announced it will headline the upcoming ComplexCon alongside Metroboomin and Zico in March 2025.

The news of NewJeans' rebranding comes as a surprise and shock to the fans, owing to the group's ongoing legal battle with its former label ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe. Upon the announcements, fans had a flurry of mixed reactions, ranging from support to concerns. Here's what one X user wrote:

"a redebut like no other."

"I THOUGHT WE WOULDNT GET NEW MUSIC ATLEAST UNTIL JULY.... AND THEN THIS HAPPEN SJDKKKSKS WE LOVE YOU NJZ," a user commented.

"debut so good they had to do it again," a fan replied.

"NEW NJZ MUSIC IN MARCH WE USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THESE," another user replied.

The group which consists of five members - Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein - will reportedly also debut new music under its new moniker. NewJeans, now known as NJZ will make its very first public appearance at the ComplexCon after months of being on a hiatus. The group is still fighting a legal battle against ADOR.

"talk about business women damn they dont sleep," a fan replied.

"F*cking FINALLY WE ARE GETTING NEW MUSIC FROM THEM!" another fan responded.

"schedule for new music?! and not court dates ?!?? PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS" a user commented.

The announcement comes shortly after a court date was announced for the group and its former label's hearing scheduled in March 2025.

NJZ's ongoing legal battle with ADOR

NewJeans debuted in 2022 under ADOR, a subsidiary label of Hybe. The group is known for songs like Hype Boy, Cookie, Ditto and Super Shy.

The group, which was headed by CEO Min Hee-jin, came into trouble in April 2024 when Min and Hybe's top executives got into a dispute, according to a report by The Korea Times. The group has reportedly supported its CEO Min Hee-jin amidst the legal battles.

In November 2024, the five-member group also filed a lawsuit against ADOR for alleged workplace harassment and contract violation. ADOR has fought back the claims and sought to contest the lawsuit.

This legal battle has been going on for almost a year, and there seems to be no definite to the group's struggles. There is no further news about NJZ's new label.

