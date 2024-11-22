“About to bag every high end brands”: Fans react as Byeon Woo-seok joins BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as brand ambassador for Cartier

On Friday, November 22, the luxury jewelry brand Cartier officially announced Lovely Runner star, Byeon Woo-seok, as the newest brand ambassador for the label. Earlier in 2022, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was appointed as the ambassador by Cartier. Recently, in October 2024, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin was also appointed as the ambassador for Cartier.

With the latest appointment, Byeon Woo-seok now holds the ambassadorship of two luxury labels, namely Prada and Cartier. Woo-seok's fans appeared pleased with his latest ambassadorial status, and therefore they saturated the internet with compliments for the actor. To express this sentiment, one X user wrote:

“this man about to bag every high end brands and im so proud”

Many other reactions for Woo-seok’s latest appointment were seen online. Some stated that the actor is receiving the recognition he deserves, while others said that Woo-seok owned 2024.

“the only good thing that happened in 2024 is byeon wooseok getting the recognition he finally deserves”- a fan said.

“When we say Wooseok owned 2024 we are not exaggerating.”- commented an admirer.

“byeon wooseok bagging 2 luxury brands, prada and cartier. the ambassador that you are”- a fan remarked.

“model turned actor hits different for real cause look at how he slays with this pic alone”- wrote another X user.

While one said Byeon Woo-seok is unstoppable, another fan anticipated cute interaction between BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Woo-seok.

“I am sure he wakes up everyday and Thanks the stars that led him to Lovely runner. The deals are insanee”- stated another fan.

“every time i open this app this man always manage to surprise me with his collaboration work”- wrote another admirer.

“I haven’t been able to move on from Prada now he has Cartier. He’s unstoppable yall”- stated another admirer.

“Oh are we gonna have another jisoo and wooseok’s cute interaction”- commented a fan.

Byeon Woo-seok was appointed as Prada brand ambassador

Recently, on November 4, the luxury fashion house Prada designated Byeon Woo-seok as their newest ambassador. The actor previously appeared at the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 show in June this year.

With his ambassadorial position, Byeon Woo-seok joined a prominent list of Korean celebrities who represent the Italian luxury business. This list contains Aespa's Karina, ENHYPEN's Jaehyun, NCT's Jeon Somi, and TWICE's Sana.

In addition to the two luxury labels, Woo-seok inked many other brand deals throughout 2024. Following the immense popularity of his romantic, time-travel K-drama, Lovely Runner, the actor earned many endorsements, including the brands like Physiogel, Discovery Expedition, LG Electronics StandbyMe, NH Bank, Euthymol, Clinique, Paldo, Olens, Kyochon, Dashu, Ediya Coffee, Tamburins, ILOOM, JobKorea X Albamon, Baskin Robbins, and Giordano.

Lovely Runner is regarded as Byeon Woo-seok's most significant advances in his acting career to date. Prior to the debut of Lovely Runner, Woo-seok notably played a role in Strong Girl Nam Soon, which premiered in 2023. Woo-seok's antagonistic part in this thriller K-drama garnered significant attention from fans, who commended his performance in the series.

