"Ace of kpop"- Fans celebrate as BTS' j-hope's 'Hope on the Stage' becomes the highest-grossing K-soloist tour, earning $84.7M with 504K tickets

On September 17, 2025, @touringdata on X confirmed that BTS’ j-hope had made history with his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. The rapper and dancer achieved a record-breaking $84.7 million in revenue from 504,000 tickets sold across 33 shows. This makes it the highest-grossing tour ever by a Korean soloist. The achievement surpassed the previous record held by his fellow BTS member SUGA.The concerts ran from February to June this year, and sold out every single venue with an average of over 15,000 fans per night. From stadiums in Los Angeles to arenas across Asia, Hope on the Stage became a global spectacle that highlighted j-hope as both a performer and a producer.His hands-on approach to stage design, choreography, and visuals made the tour a deeply personal project that fans hailed as a perfect reflection of his artistry.The numbers quickly set social media abuzz. ARMYs proudly called him the “Ace” of K-pop for his ability to excel in rap, dance, songwriting, and production. &quot;This is my darling, the ace of kpop for a reason. Oh the aura he has alone,&quot; an X user wrote.Vhope Loveria @TaesspicyramenLINKThis is my darling, the ace of kpop for a reason. Oh the aura he has alone🎀😭🎀Many wrote that he was &quot;made for the stage.&quot; They pointed out how his attention to detail shines in every performance.anoo ⁷💜🫒 @Anewanoo7LINKHistorical as a group historical as solo artists when ARMY say BTS are a once in a lifetime act trust us.𝓱𝓸𝓹𝓮 | 𝒦𝒾𝓁𝓁𝒾𝓃' 𝒾𝓉 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁 🎯 @MapOfTheHoseokLINKhe did all these only 3 months after his military service discharge… he didn’t wait for other members he didn’t doubt his fans and this bold decision brought back the fandom' lost hype… also he showed the whole industry what a perfect tour looks like and even influenced them 😭jayvee @uarmyvibeLINKj-hope said, &quot;I was hands-on with everything -stage design, choreography, fashion and even the props - pouring my heart into every aspect&quot; and this was his stage, the genius!ϻч 𝐇♡𝓅𝓔 ™ ❼★ @my7stars4everLINK@WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt ACE OF KPOP JUNG HOSEOK CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE #HOPE_ON_THE_STAGE_TOUR #HOS_TOUR #jhope #제이홉 @BTS_twt Born to shine, born to perform, J-Hope was made for the stage...🔥🔥Fans flooded platforms with celebratory posts. They wrote that j-hope's latest accomplishment cements his position as one of the most &quot;hardworking&quot; artists in the industry.Veronica💜 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ 💜 @Pheeeeeeeebs1LINKBTS PAVED THE WAY NO ONE CAN MATCH BTS THIS DECADEcyb3rpunkt 💉ᵗᵃᵗᵗᵒᵒᵉᵈ ᵇʸ 𝖍𝖔𝖕𝖊 💘 @cyb3rpunktLINKIt's official! HOS makes history again as the highest grossing tour by a Korean soloist. CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE #WeWantMoreHopeOnTheStageRMe⁷ ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @butterthestarsLINK@touringdata @focuson_BTS07 @BTS_twt Deserves!! All of the members of #BTS @bts_bighit are amazing live performers, they are all so different from each other but are all so extremely talented and hard working and always give 110% at every show on tour.More on BTS' j-hope’s record-breaking tour and sold-out showsAs reported by @touringdata, Hope on the Stage earned $49.7 million from 21 shows in Asia, selling 325,000 tickets, and $35 million from 12 North American shows, selling 178,000 tickets.He also staged his biggest concert at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, where he broke a personal record by drawing over 35,000 fans and making $4.5 million in a single night.Touring Data @touringdataLINK#JHOPE of @BTS_twt earned his most-attended concert of all time on June 1, 2025, with 35,077 tickets sold at Kyocera Dome in Osaka as part of the &quot;Hope on the Stage&quot;.Highlights of the tour also included two historic sold-out nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. This made him the first Korean soloist to headline a US stadium concert.The tour concluded with an emotional encore in Goyang on June 14, 2025, where all seven BTS members reunited to support j-hope. Jin and Jungkook joined him on stage. Meanwhile, RM, SUGA, Jimin, and V cheered from the audience. Fans also enjoyed live cinema broadcasts of the Japan leg.j-hope also surprised audiences by dropping three singles, Mona Lisa, Sweet Dreams, and Killin’ It Girl, during the tour run.Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 - Day Two - Source: GettyThe setlist was divided into themed sections, including Ambition, Dream, Expectations, Fantasy, and Wish/Encore. Some of the songs that were included in the setlist were Arson, Pandora’s Box, More, Trivia: Just Dance, Daydream, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hope World, and encore tracks Equal Sign, Future, and Neuron.The set encompassed all stages of his career, mixing tracks from Jack in the Box with newer singles and classics, which showed his overall versatility.The concert sets the platform for j-hope's global impact ahead of BTS' full group reunion in 2026.