On Tuesday, May 21, it was revealed that a list of ADOR employees submitted petitions in support of their CEO, Min Hee-jin, on May 20, 2024. The petition was raised to showcase their support towards the CEO for the agency's first court trial against HYBE Labels. The list of employees also included the NewJeans members, ADOR's first and only K-pop group.

Other people on the list include NewJeans' choreographer and performance director, Kim Eun-jun, NewJeans' stylist, Choi Yu-min, and Kim Ye-min, the director of the company.

This comes after the parent company, HYBE, requested a provincial injunction against CEO Min Hee-jin regarding her voting rights in the management of the subsidiary agency, ADOR.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, the court trial was organized by the ADOR CEO as a resistance against HYBE Labels. This trial also follows a series of back-and-forth accusations passed between HYBE Labels and the CEO of ADOR, Min Hee-jin. The first trial of the legal battle between the two parties took place on May 17 at the Seoul Central District Court.

All ADOR employees who submitted petitions in support of CEO Min Hee-jin amidst the agency's first court trial against HYBE Labels

On May 20, the list of ADOR employees who submitted petitions in support of Min Hee-jin amidst her upcoming trial with HYBE Labels was revealed. The list was made public by the Korean media outlet, Yonhap News. Here's the list of employees:

Marsh Daniel

Kim Min-ji

Pham Hanni

Kang Hae-rin

Lee Hye-in

Kim Eun-ju

Choi Yu-mi

Kim Ye-min

Lee Jung-woo

Yoo Min-ji

Kim Ji-young

Kim So-hyung

Jung Young-jun

Jang Jung-woo

However, further details regarding the petition such as its exact contents were not revealed.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, it was also previously reported that the NewJeans members' parents also submitted petitions in support of the ADOR CEO. On May 17, the results of the first court trial were revealed.

Following HYBE Labels' efforts to prevent Min Hee-jin from exercising her rights on ADOR, the CEO filed an injunction.

However, during the court trial, HYBE raised several accusations against ADOR and its executives. The agency stated that the ADOR's vice president was involved in s*xual harassment of its employees and the CEO badmouthed and mistreated NewJeans members. However, these allegations were ruled out by the court due to a lack of evidence.

Therefore, the court provided both HYBE Labels and ADOR till May 24 to submit proof and other pieces of evidence to make their upcoming stances. The next trial and the resolution of the injunction are expected to take place before May 31, when HYBE Labels has scheduled its shareholders' meeting, a gathering that demands the resignation of Min Hee-jin from ADOR.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, in addition to the petitions submitted in support of the ADOR CEO, people have also been releasing statements through social media platforms to advocate for the innocence and good character of the ADOR CEO.

Some of these industry workers who showcased support to the CEO include Director Shin Dongle, Creative Director and Stylist Yun Jin-bin, and ADOR's performance director, Kim Eun-ju.