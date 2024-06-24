'ADOR PROTECT NEWJEANS' trends on X as a netizen allegedly threatens to harm the K-pop girl group members during their Bunnies Camp 2024 fanmeet

On Monday, June 24, an anonymous netizen, allegedly attending NewJeans' Bunnies Camp 2024 fanmeet, posted a picture of them holding a knife on the South Korean online community platform, theqoo. Following the land of the anonymous netizen's post on theqoo, fans and netizens have been scared and concerned for the members' safety.

In the post, the netizen mentioned that they would be bringing a knife to the entrance of the fanmeet. When the members get out of their van to enter the venue, the netizen plans to attack them with the knife that they posted a picture of. Here's what the netizen's caption read:

"When you NewJeans get off the van, I'm going to give you one each."

This piece of information left many alarmed. Fans immediately began to trend hashtags, such as ADOR PROTECT NEWJEANS, to garner more attention to the issue.

Additionally, they've also been mass-mailing and mass-reporting to ADOR, a HYBE Labels subsidiary that housed the K-pop girl group. Apart from the active measures that netizens have been taking regarding the post, they also expressed how concerning and disturbing the post was.

Here's how netizens reacted to the same:

"How sick must you be to threaten GIRLS? Damn sick, I hope they find you so you can rot in jail," said a fan on X.

'That person is not mentally okay. Like what did NJ do to you that you're threatening to harm them.This should never happen with anyone , I hope ADOR sees our emails , DMs and takes the necessary action against that sick person," said another X user.

"what is wrong with people nowadays.. bringing a knife and planning to attempt to st4b the members once they get out of their van at the day of their fanmeet??? seriously what have these innocent girls done to yall," added another netizen.

More netizens raised concerns on the issue and also criticized the netizens for their thoughts and actions.

"This is so disturbing omg how can anyone in their right mind make a claim like this," said an X user.

"Please take immediate action against this individual threatening to harm NewJeans at their fanmeeting," added another netizen.

"I seriously don't know what comes to their mind to just threaten our innocent girls... Like what will to gain from all of this sht? Y'all are out of your minds!!!" said another X user.

NewJeans to roll out first fan meeting, Bunnies Camp 2024

Recently, ADOR announced that the K-pop girl group, NewJeans, will be rolling out their first-ever ever fan-meeting called the Bunnies Camp 2024. The event is expected to be held at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, on June 26 and June 27. Additionally, they also have two more dates for South Korea, in Seoul.

The next event is expected to be held at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on July 1 and July 2. The event will also be streamed online through Weverse for the fans who won't be attending physically. On the other hand, the group most recently rolled out a comeback with the release of two tracks, Supernatural and Right Now on June 21.

These two tracks stand as the group's first Japanese release, and to commemorate their Japanese debut, NewJeans have opened their first fanmeet in Tokyo. Therefore, fans are excited to see the members perform the two tracks live at the Tokyo Dome.