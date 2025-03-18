Airline employee criminally charged for illegally selling SEVENTEEN's flight information; PLEDIS announces legal action against leaks

On March 17, 2025, PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement via Weverse, announcing that the airline employee who sold SEVENTEEN’s flight information had been "criminally charged." The agency also stated that it would take legal action against anyone who leaked the group's flight information.

Ad

"Recently, an airline employee was criminally charged following an investigation for illegally selling SEVENTEEN’s flight information, violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection," the agency's statement read.

The agency's statement follows an incident where an airline employee misused their access to internal booking systems to obtain sensitive flight details of SEVENTEEN members. This information was reportedly sold to individuals known as "sasaengs," obsessive fans who often engage in intrusive behaviors to monitor and approach celebrities.

Ad

Trending

According to PLEDIS's statement, law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation into the case.

"We have also filed legal complaints under the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking against individuals who have violated our artists’ privacy," the agency said.

Ad

SEVENTEEN's releases from 2024 to 2025 face leaks; PLEDIS takes full-scale legal action

In its statement on Weverse, PLEDIS emphasized that unauthorized disclosures about the artists' activities not only violate their privacy but also present significant safety risks. The HYBE subsidiary noted that it has begun gathering data on individuals who leaked SEVENTEEN's album and tour information on notorious online platforms.

The agency also pointed out how the K-pop group's 2024 album, 17 Is Right Here and Spill the Feels, have faced leaks. They announced the appointment of a law firm and the initiation of an investigation, asserting a zero-tolerance policy for such criminal activities.

Ad

Numerous online posts across platforms like X, Daum Cafe (such as Women’s Generation and Jjukbbang Cafe), TheQoo, YouTube, Nate Pann, Instiz, DC Inside, and others contained malicious commentary directed at the K-pop group members.

PLEDIS Entertainment pledged to take stringent actions against every individual who engaged in such acts that jeopardize the safety and mental health of the K-pop group. Additionally, they have provided sufficient evidence to the police to support the investigation against the perpetrators.

Ad

"We have submitted a complaint to the investigative authorities against all those who have exceedingly insulted, degraded, personally attacked, s*xually harassed the artist, spread groundless rumors, and written posts that invaded her privacy. There will be no agreement or leniency in legal responses related to infringement of artist rights," PLEDIS wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In April 2024, SEVENTEEN released their compilation album, 17 Is Right Here. The album debuted at No. 1 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and Japan's Oricon Albums Chart. Internationally, it claimed the top spot on the US World Albums chart and reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Total sales exceeded 3.1 million copies globally, with over 3.6 million units sold in South Korea and 333,267 in Japan. The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) awarded the album Platinum certification.

Ad

SEVENTEEN members Hoshi and WOOZI formed a subunit, HxW, and released their first single album, Beam, in March 2025. The project featured three tracks:

Pinocchio (with So!YoON!)

96ers

Stupid Idiot

Ad

The group kicked off their RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR with the US leg in October 2024. The tour featured 10 shows across five cities, including back-to-back shows in Rosemont, Illinois, concluding in early November.

After the US concerts, the tour continued in Asia, where additional shows were held in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and other locations between January and February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback