"AM I DREAMING"— Fans react as Mingi of ATEEZ and Jade of Little Mix unite in a new photo for Off White

On March 6, 2025, ATEEZ's Mingi united with Little Mix's Jade at the Off-White Fall/Winter 2025 held during Paris Fashion Week, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The event was based on a State of Resistance theme, showcasing apocalyptic streetwear designed by the creative director IB Kamara.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mingi wore a black ensemble from Off White Fall 2024 Ready To Wear collection featuring various bags and shoes. He completed his overall appearance with an exposed forehead hairstyle.

Subsequently, Mingi posed for a photo with Little Mix's Jade. The duo's multiple images and videos were circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over their onscreen chemistry. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"WHAT AM I DREAMING."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens stated their two worlds collided as ATEEZ's Mingi and Jade came together for a photo.

"MINGI AND JADE FROM LITTLE MIX… THE NETWORKING IS STARTING," a fan reacted.

"MINGI AND JADE IN THE SAME FRAME MY WORLDS COLLIDE this will be my entire personality for the rest of the year ateez little mix collab when," a fan shared.

Ad

"i'd never thought there will be a day where i see jade and mingi in a frame together. an ateez member and a little mix member?? like how????" a fan commented.

Netizens opined that their childhood and teenage selves must be happy as they could see their favorite artists together. Many demanded that they collaborate in the future.

"miss jade aka the woman ive been down bad for since i was 15 and my baby rockstar princess lil chick mingi mango in one pic together," a user reacted.

Ad

"y'all.. little mix was my childhood ult, and now jade with mingi.. my recent and forever ult.. my 8-9yo self would love to see this," a user shared.

"YOU GUYS THIS IS A BIG DAY FOR ME YALL DONT UNDERSTAND OHM YGODHWQIHFIEWH," a user commented.

More about ATEEZ's Mingi

ATEEZ's Mingi made his official debut as a member of the group on October 24, 2018. They released the mini-album Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. It was dropped through KQ Entertainment and Stone Music Entertainment. It was distributed by Genie Music and Stone Music Entertainment.

Ad

Ad

The record featured six tracks, including Intro: Long Journey, Pirate King, Treasure, Twilight, Stay, and My Way. Mingi unveiled his first solo LP, Fix On/Off. It featured four tracks, including Tunnel, Vortex (Cyberpunk Intro), Untile, and Tunnel (instrumental).

In recent news, Mingi was featured in Mirani's Hit Me Up, which was released on August 7, 2024, through Kwaca and Warner Music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback