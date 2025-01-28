"Another series to look forward"- Fans excited as Taxi Driver 3 featuring Lee Je-hoon and Pyo Ye-jin will start filming in March, 2025      

On January 27, 2025, the X user @ggonigone reported that the much-anticipated Taxi Driver 3 featuring Lee Je-hoon and Pyo Ye-jin will start filming in March, leaving the K-drama Community. The upcoming series will be helmed by the director Kang Bo-seung and penned by the screenwriter Oh Sang-ho. It will feature a star-studded cast line-up, including Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sang, and Pyo Ye-jin. Jang Hyuk-jin, and Bae Yu-ram. It will feature sixteen episodes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subsequently, the latest news circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed their excitement about the third installment of Taxi Driver. Many users also noted that the series will have the original line-up from the last two seasons. Excitedly, an X user tweeted that they will have another series to watch in 2025:

"Another series to look forward! Omg!"

Expand Tweet

The fandom said they could not wait to watch Taxi Driver season three. Many also noted that they would be watching Rainbow Taxi Team's collaboration.

"beneran taxi driver 3 start filming march? can't wait!!!"- a fan reacted.

"16 eps, Full team comeback, jumat sabtu.... My rainbow taxi team,"- a fan shared.

"My favorite squad will be back too this year! Jehoon is really busy,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also noted they could not wait to see sixteen drama episodes.

"16 EPISODES??? IN THIS ECONOMY????"- a user reacted.

"Three is coming ㅠㅠㅠㅠI’m happy. I only watched the one-two so much that it would have been longer if it was a video,"- a user shared.

"Desperate to see them together in the upcoming season 3!"- a user commented.

More about Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver seasons one and two have been adapted from The Deluxe Taxi (Red Cage), authored by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin. The stories were inspired by the real-life horrendous crimes that happened in South Korea.

The first installment aired from April 9 to May 29, 2021. While the second season premiered from February 17 to April 15, 2023.

Season one was helmed and penned by directors Park Joon-woo and Lee Ji-hyun. While the second season was helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Oh Sang-ho and Lee-dan.

Both editions kept the original cast line-up, including Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin, Bae Yoo-ram, and Shin Jae-ha. It is to be noted that Esom was not cast in the second season.

The drama has been slated to premiere in the second half of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback