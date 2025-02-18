"Are we even ready" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope accidentally spoils lyrics to upcoming single, LV BAG with Don Toliver during his birthday live

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, BTS' j-hope launched a livestream on Weverse to celebrate his birthday with his fans. During the same, he talked about several things, including his recent solo activities and his upcoming tour.

At one point, the idol also teased his upcoming collaborative single LV Bag with Don Toliver. During the livestream, the idol sang a few lyrics from the upcoming track.

"Party is my specialty. I just want her in..." j-hope sang.

The idol abruptly stopped himself from revealing the remaining lyrics, making fans and netizens all the more curious about what they were. The fandom couldn't help but speculate that the song could have NSFW undertones based on what j-hope sang.

Additionally, fans found it hilarious that the idol unintentionally began to reveal parts of the song before its official release. Regardless, when clips of the song and its lyrics landed on the internet, people were excited and thrilled about the song's official release. One fan wrote on X:

"Are we even ready for LV Bag?"

Many online commented on the lyrics and the look on j-hope's face after he accidentally spoiled it.

"Hobi accidentally spoiling new lyrics of ‘LV Bag’ and I don’t think we’re ok at all," said a fan on X.

"Did he forgot lyrics or," added another fan.

"NOT HIM SPOILING THE LV BAG LYRICS OMG HIS FACE WHEN HE REALIZED, I CANT BREATHE," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were already intrigued by BTS' j-hope's LV BAG track with Don Toliver.

"hobi spillin' 'LV Bag'ylyrics just to realize...Don't you just love him, when he has these moments," stated a fan.

"This song has to receive an award for the most spoiled song of this century," added an X user.

"Hoseok singing his lv bag verse, Can’t wait for the full one," said a netizen.

"Did he spoil LV bag lyrics or did i mishear something," added another X user.

LV Bag is an upcoming collaborative track between Don Toliver and BTS' j-hope, which is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2025. The song was previously played at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 runway, which was held on January 21, 2025.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his recent solo activities

BTS' j-hope poses for a photocall for Audemars Piguet Korea AP House Seoul flagship store opening on November 22, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea (Image via Getty)

South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter BTS' j-hope or Jung Ho-seok, 31, debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013 alongside his fellow BTS members. The idol stands as a member of the Rap Line under BTS, along with SUGA and RM.

The idol made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, Jack In The Box, in 2022. Regardless, he's released several singles and mixtapes before his official solo debut. Some of his famous tracks include Chicken Noodle Soup, More, Hope on the Street Vol. 1, and Hope World.

In April 2023, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service and served as an assistant drill instructor. Following his discharge on October 17, 2024, he has been slowly reentering his idol lifestyle by attending a few events.

On October 21, 2024, he threw the first pitch at the second game of the KIA Tigers vs. Samsung Lions match in the 2024 Korean Series. In November 2024, he attended the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship Grand Opening Party. He also rolled out a few Weverse livestreams to keep fans updated about his recent activities.

Most recently, the idol announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which will kickstart with a three-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

BTS' j-hope is also expected to make a few stops in Asia, North America, and more. Besides his upcoming single, LV BAG, the idol is also expected to release new solo music in March 2025.

More details about j-hope's upcoming solo music are yet to be announced.

