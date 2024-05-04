Big Ocean: Members list, age and everything to know about first hearing-impaired K-pop group  

On April 20, 2024, the first hearing-impaired K-pop group, Big Ocean, debuted with their digital single Glow through Parastar Entertainment and distributed by Kakao Entertainment. The track was a remake of the 1996 popular group H.O.T's song Hope from their 1998 full-length album Resurrection.

Big Ocean features three members, including Chanyeon, Hyunjin, and Jiseok. The group's objective is to break preconceived notions and prejudices against disabled people. They sing in Korean Sign Language (KSL), International Sign Language (ISL), and American Sign Language (ASL) and want to create their own S-Pop (sign language pop), as per the details provided on the KProfiles website.

Big Ocean intends to spread hopeful and positive energy to the listeners through its music

Featuring Kim Jiseok, Lee Chanyeon, and Park Hyunjin (Image via Big_ocean_official/Instagram)

1) Park Hyunjin

Born on October 24, 1999, the 24-year-old Park Hyunjin is the group's main vocalist. The idol had a high fever when he was only 2 years old, and as a result, he developed hearing loss. Subsequently, at the age of 9 years old, he underwent a cochlear implant, which made him lose more of his hearing, and as a result, he has physical disability of hearing impairment.

Park Hyunjin previously hosted seasons one and two of EBS' Go Together. The idol is under Parastar Entertainment and follows K-pop groups, including Stray Kids, TWICE, RIIZE, and others. The Big Ocean member majored in engineering and wanted to become a cybersecurity engineer. However, he joined the company when he got acquainted with one of the Parastar Entertainment models.

2. Lee Chanyeon

The 26-year-old, Lee Chanyeon, was born on March 27, 1998, and has a physical disability of hearing impairment. Similar to Hyunjin, the idol lost his hearing when he was young due to a fever. Later, he also had a cochlear implant and has been an audiologist at a hospital. The idol is the main rapper of the group Big Ocean.

According to KProfiles, the idol had no interest in becoming an idol, but after Parastar Entertainment offered him and after training for a year, the process grew on him.

3) Kim Jiseok

The youngest member, also called maknae, Kim Ji-seok, is the group's main dancer. He was born on March 5, 2003, and is 20 years old. Unlike Park Hyunjin and Lee Chanyeon, Kim Jiseok was born with a hearing impairment. Before debuting as an idol, he was a Ski racer for the Seoul Para Ski Team.

After delivering a performance, the idol joined Parastar Entertainment and eventually got selected by the company.

According to the KProfiles website, the Big Ocean members are not completely deaf but are hard of hearing. They debuted on April 20, 2022, which matched South Korea's Persons with Disabilities Day. In the country, every year, April 20 is celebrated as the Day for people with disabilities. They also delivered an electrifying performance at MBC's Show! Music Core as part of their debut stage after training together for one and a half years.

The boy group also utilizes technological advancement to the maximum in recording and understanding their music. The group uses artificial intelligence deep learning voice programs to record their songs, design their dance steps, and practice them in a noise-canceling environment to fit the beats of music. The group also utilizes wristwatches that vibrate on each beat of music and visual metronome.

Parastar Entertainment's CEO Cha Haley reported that the Big Ocean will release singles in May and June 2024.