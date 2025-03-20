BIGBANG's former member Seungri's alleged nightclub visit in China amid reports of possible comeback sparks controversy

On March 19, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, Chosun Biz, reported that former BIGBANG member Seungri made an appearance at a nightclub in China. He was allegedly previously spotted at a restaurant in Seoul. Chinese media, including Sohu Entertainment, claimed that Seungri was seen at a club in Hangzhou, where he arrived with many bodyguards.

Despite keeping a low profile, he reportedly drew attention from people who gathered around and reacted and took videos as they recognized him. Local reports noted that his appearance had changed significantly.

They mentioned that he had gained weight and no longer had the idol look from his past. His reported recent outings at nightlife venues have led to speculation about his future plans of a comeback, though nothing has been confirmed.

It remains unclear whether his visit was a personal outing or part of a scheduled event. According to Chosun Biz, if he was engaging in any cultural or artistic activities, he would need to register with the Ministry of Culture. Any such event requires official registration with the Ministry.

It is not verified whether Seungri followed the proper process, and an investigation may be needed to confirm this.

Additionally, as per Chosun Biz, the local Chinese media also accused him of attempting to re-enter the Chinese market and generate income despite his criminal past.

"Seungri appearing at a nightclub in Hangzhou despite a criminal record and seeking opportunities for a return to the Chinese market and revenue generation is a blatant provocation of China's laws and morals," they stated.

Seungri has remained a highly controversial figure since his involvement in the 2019 Burning Sun scandal. He was criticized for his past crimes which included illegal gambling, pro*titu*ion offenses, and embezzlement. Although he completed his prison sentence and was released on parole, public opinion remains unfavorable.

More about Seungri, his departure from BIGBANG, and the Burning Sun scandal

Seungri officially left BIGBANG and retired from the entertainment industry in 2019 after he was identified as a key figure in the Burning Sun scandal. The case revolved around a high-profile nightclub in Seoul, where crimes such as drug distribution, se*ual exploitation, and police corruption were uncovered.

Investigations linked Seungri to multiple illegal activities that led to his eventual conviction.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, which was later reduced to one year and six months. His charges included habitual gambling, facilitating pro*titution, embezzlement, and violating foreign exchange laws. He was released on parole in February 2023.

Despite his legal punishment, his public appearances in various countries have continued to draw strong criticism. In the past year, he has reportedly been seen at nightclubs in Cambodia, Malaysia, and now China. It raised concerns about his potential return to social and entertainment circles.

So far, no official statements have been released regarding his future plans. However, the mounting criticism suggests that any potential comeback would be met with significant resistance.

His recent nightclub visit has fueled speculation about whether he intends to make a comeback, despite earlier claims that he had no plans to return to the public eye. In March 2019, after the scandal, he took to his Instagram account to announce his statement. As per Korea JoongAng Daily, he said,

“I think it will be better for me to retire from the entertainment industry at this point. I have decided to leave the entertainment scene, because the gravity of the social scandal that [I] have caused is too big."

Since leaving the entertainment world, the idol has reportedly focused on business ventures and has been spotted overseas multiple times.

