“BIGGER THAN KPOP”— Internet in frenzy as BLACKPINK's Jisoo signs solo deal with Warner Records ahead of her upcoming comeback

On January 29, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo officially inked a comprehensive solo deal with Warner Records. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in her career, as she prepares to unveil her debut solo mini-album, AMORTAGE, slated for release on February 14, 2025.

Following her successful ventures with BLACKPINK, she established her own agency, Blissoo, in February 2024, for her solo projects. Meanwhile, on January 29, expressing her enthusiasm, Jisoo shared,

“I’m excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey. I feel like I’m just getting started and I’d like to thank the BLINKs for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning and I’m thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records.”

Fans were thrilled to see Warner Records make the official announcement of signing the BLACKPINK star. One fan highlighted how each BLACKPINK member signed with four respective Western juggernauts like Columbia Records, Warner Records, RCA Records, and Atlantic Records. The fan wrote:

"My girls ARE BIGGER THAN KPOP"

Fans mentioned that the BLACKPINK idol's partnership with Warner Records marked a significant milestone in her career.

"Warner Records is one of the big 3's in pop industry they're well known for their promotion and etc we won and MOTHER DESERVES IT!!!" one fan wrote.

"#JISOO is unstoppable! Excited for this new chapter with Warner Records—her talent, passion, and artistry will continue to make history and inspire millions worldwide!" another fan wrote.

"Everytime I open this app, there's a new Jisoo related news.. look how far we've come.. we used to pray for time like this," another fan added.

Several fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the release of AMORTAGE, as the album will be released under BLISSOO and Warner Records.

"Announcing her signing with warner just before her solo promotions sched. she really wont let the hype dissipate with sequential contents. like an earthquake with multiple aftershocks," a fan wrote.

"Cher, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Omar Apollo, Michael Bublé, Madonna. Choosing a company full of stars, Jisoo didn't come to play." another fan emphasized.

"This seismic energy equates to a huge Richter scale to 8!! Cmon #JISOO will have a magnitude of a comeback! Let’s goooo!" another fan added.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming debut solo album AMORTAGE

The album's title, AMORTAGE, is a fusion of "amor" and "montage," reflecting the emotional stages of love and the myriad moments that comprise a relationship. This thematic depth suggests a collection of tracks that will explore various facets of love, both its beauty and complexity.

A strategic promotional campaign has been outlined for the album's release. It will commence with the unveiling of the title poster and be followed by two album cover drops.

Pre-order details are scheduled to be released subsequently, leading up to the reveal of the tracklist, concept photos, and a music video teaser on February 13, 2025.

In other news, the BLACKPINK star's upcoming K-drama, Newtopia, will be released globally on Disney+ on February 7, 2025.

