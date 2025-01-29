Biggest streaming years by K-pop Acts on Spotify: BTS, Jungkook, Jimin & others

The Pop Core released the list of Biggest Streaming Years recorded by multiple K-pop Acts such as Jungkook, Jimin, and others on the audio listening platform Spotify. The list featured the most famous names from the South Korean Entertainment industry, BTS, and their members. These artists have accumulated a large number of streams from their solo records and albums.

For those unversed, the Swedish audio streaming and media service provider was founded on April 23, 2006. It was discovered by Martin Lorentzon and Daniel Ek. Currently, the application has been regarded as one of the largest providers of music streaming services, garnering over 640 million monthly active users.

Check out the list of the biggest streaming years by K-pop Acts on Spotify: BTS, Jungkook, and more

The biggest streaming years by K-pop acts on Spotify have been listed in chronological order. The South Korean band dominated the feature as they continued to rule the scene with their meaningful music. The list has been provided below:

In 2019, BTS recorded 3.64 billion on Spotify. In 2020, BTS recorded 6.26 billion on Spotify. In 2021, BTS recorded 8.65 billion on Spotify. In 2022, BTS recorded 8.24 billion on Spotify. In 2023, BTS recorded 6.25 billion on Spotify. In 2023, BTS Jungkook recorded 3.47 billion on Spotify. In 2024, BTS recorded 4.41 billion on Spotify. In 2024, BTS' Jungkook recorded 3.74 billion on Spotify. In 2024, BTS' Jimin recorded 3.39 billion on Spotify.

It is to be noted that even though the seven members of the band, including Kim Nam-joon, Kim Seok-jin, Min Yoon-gi, Jung Ho-seok, Park Ji-min, Kim Tae-hyung, and Jeon Jung-kook were enlisted for mandatory military service. Although they, took a hiatus from the group activities, the listeners continued to listen to their albums, songs, and singles, and consume the contents.

In recent news, j-hope and Jin have been discharged from the conscription after serving for eighteen months. However, the remaining five members, including RM, Suga, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook are currently enlisted to fulfill their duty.

Following their discharge from the military, Jin released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

Meanwhile, j-hope will embark on his first world tour titled 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' from February 28 to March 2, 2025. He will begin the stage from KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea.

