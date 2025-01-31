Bitch X Rich season 2 drops new stills featuring Red Velvet's Yeri and Lee Eun-saem 

Red Velvet's Yeri shared new stills from Bitch X Rich 2 on Instagram on January 19, posting behind-the-scenes photos from the set. She also shared images of a food truck sent to her and took pictures with Eunsaem and the team.

The K-pop idol made poses with the coffee truck, different colors of bouquets, ice cream, and disclosed a mirror selfie. She donned the signature school uniform, raising the anticipation about the upcoming series. For those unversed, it is a culture in South Korea to send coffee/food trucks to their close ones during the filming of their ongoing project.

Red Velvet's Yeri will play the character of Baek Je-na in the upcoming Bitch X Rich season 2

Red Velvet's Yeri will return as Baek Je-na in Bitch X Rich 2, facing chaos after villain Oh Shi-eun's downfall. She struggles with broken friendships, social turmoil, and being a murder suspect.

As the social hierarchy at the Cheongdam International High School gets distorted, several characters face different challenges. Lee Sun-saem would play the role of Kim Hye-in. She was the witness of the two murders and was a member of Diamond 6 from an unsupported class. Subsequently, Jang Sung-yoon would play the role of Kim Hae-in, who made a dramatic comeback.

The upcoming series Bitch X Rich 2 follows a Cinderella who returns for revenge, not love. Lee Jong-hyuk plays Seo Do-eon, who faces a shocking truth, while Yoo Jung-hoo’s character, Lee So-mang, is the mastermind. The cast also includes Park Shi-woo, Jang Deok-su, and Kim Min-kyu.

Also known as Cheongdam International High School 2, the first season aired from May 31 to June 28, 2023, directed by Min Ji-young and written by Jung Sung-eun. The former has been popular for his works, including User Not Found, The Man of My Life, Sorry Not Sorry, and other shows. The latter has been known for the historical and thriller drama Moon in the Day. The first season is available to stream on multiple OTT platforms, including iQIYI, Netflix, and Wavve.

Yeri is a South Korean singer, dancer, and the youngest member of Red Velvet. She debuted in March 2015 and released the EP Ice Cream Cake. Yeri has also appeared in shows like Blue Birthday, Descendants of the Sun, and Blue Birthday: The Movie.

The 10-episode drama Bitch X Rich season 2 is slated to premiere in 2025.

