BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ becomes the highest grossing tour by an Asian Act in history

BLACKPINK's Born Pink world tour, their most successful to date, has now set a new global record. As of May 25, 2024, it became the highest-grossing tour by an Asian act in history, generating a staggering $331.8 million over the course of 66 shows, as reported by Blinks United on X.

Expand Tweet

Notably, it outperformed international superstar Beyoncé's recent Renaissance tour in France, a key market for music. Despite the challenges of performing 66 shows worldwide, the girl group managed to excel, with the tour covering locations in Mexico, Asia, America, and Europe.

BLACKPINK's Born Pink has now generated over $330 million

On May 25, BLACKPINK’s Born Pink became the highest-grossing tour by a vocal group surpassing One Direction’s "Where We Are," which had generated $290M. They now even hold the record for the 6th highest-grossing tour by a female artist.

The list of female artists along with the revenue generated can be given as:

Taylor Swift, Eras – $1.039B

Beyoncé, Renaissance – $579M

Madonna, Sticky & Sweet – $407M

Pink, Beautiful Trauma – $397M

Taylor Swift, Reputation – $345M

BLACKPINK, Born Pink – $331M

An overview of the tour can be seen from the following pointers. The percentage of tickets sold was a complete 100%. In all, a total of 1,815,183 tickets were sold, and they were done and dusted in just a matter of minutes.

Along with that, it became the highest-grossing tour by the vocal group, the highest-grossing tour by a girl group, the highest-grossing tour by any K-pop Act, and the most successful concert tour in K-pop.

Born Pink surpassed Little Mix's ‘The Confetti Tour’ as the highest-grossing girl group tour in Europe this decade by generating 34.7 million dollars, achieving the number 1 spot on the girl groups' list.

Expand Tweet

The locations that were covered precisely by the group during the tour were:

Seoul

Dallas

Houston

Atlanta

Hamilton

Chicago

Newark

Los Angeles

London

Barcelona

Cologne

Paris

Copenhagen

Berlin

Amsterdam

Bangkok

Hong Kong

Riyadh

Abu-Dhabi

Kuala Lumpur

Jakarta

Kaohsiung

Manila

Tokyo

Mexico City

Singapore

Macau

Bangkok

Osaka

Melbourne Melbourne

Sydney

Paris

Hanoi

New Jersey

Las Vegas

San Francisco

Los Angeles

BLACKPINK’s Born Pink world tour commenced on October 15, 2022, at Gocheok Dome, Seoul. The tour started in honor of the group’s then-newly released and most successful album, Pink Venom, which was released in August 2022.

The tour ended in Seoul on September 17, 2023. During this tour, BLACKPINK’s contract as a group also came to an official end and all the members have since pursued individual paths. Though they stay tied up with YG entertainment for future group activities, individually all of them are exploring different aspects of careers. Fans are excited and hope to see them as a group pretty soon.