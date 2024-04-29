BLACKPINK’s Jennie X Gentle Monster collaboration draws support from Cardi B, Lee Hyori, aespa’s Winter, Gabbi Garcia, & more

On April 23, 26, and 28, 2024, several prominent celebrities, including Cardi B, Lee Hyori, aespa's winter, and others, were spotted flaunting BLACKPINK's Jennie X Gentle Monster's latest eyewear collection, Jentle Salon.

Gentle Monster dropped hints for their upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK's Jennie on April 19 and 20, 2024, by posting teasers on Instagram, followed by the official announcement of the latest campaign, Jentle Salon, on April 23, 2024. It was announced on their social media handle through a reel, where the female singer was riding a Unicorn in the sky donning the latest eyewear collections.

Celebrities showcased their support for BLACKPINK's Jennie even before the launch of the eyewear collection officially

On April 28, 2024, Cardi B showcased support for the BLACKPINK member's latest eyewear collection, Jentle Salon, through her social media handle on Instagram. She updated her story where she was seen trying out the latest sunglasses from the collection and stated it was cute. She was also seen checking out the box with Jentle Salon engraved over it, with her child.

Meanwhile, the South Korean singer and record producer Lee Hyori shared an update on April 28, 2024, through her Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself and her mother wearing the latest sunglasses from the BLACKPINK member's upcoming Jentle Salon collection. She tagged the female idol's official Instagram handle in the post and expressed her gratitude.

Filipino actress, singer, and host Gabbi Garcia also extended support for the idol's latest eyewear collection after she shared reels and pictures of herself flaunting it on April 23, 2024, through Instagram. She donned different types of glasses, including shades, and captioned her update as:

"jentle salon all over ps: I can't get enough of the capybara @gentlemonster x jennierubyjane."

Gabbi Garcia showcased the opening ceremony of the Jentle Salox box through her Instagram reel.

Meanwhile, male idols, including BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak and Riwoo were also spotted donning Jennie's eyewear collection in public on April 26, 2024.

On April 26, 2024, aespa's Winter also flaunted her package from Jentle Salon through the Instagram story. She donned two different sunglasses from the eyewear collection and even posed while hugging the unicorn stuffed toy in the package. The idol also tagged Jennie's and Gentle Monster's official Instagram handle to showcase her support for the new collaboration.

As the artists reportedly received a pre-packaged Jentle Salon box from BLACKPINK's Jennie and Gentle Monster, they openly showcased their support for the upcoming collaboration.

The Jentle Salon is an upcoming eyewear collection designed by blending the unique ideas and concepts of BLACKPINK's Jennie and Gentle Monster. It will introduce eye-catching charm designs with a diverse range and expression of style for everyone.

The Jentle Salon Pop-ups will be hitting the thirteen global cities including, New York, Costa Mesa, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Taipei, and Kuala Lumpur. The address for the stores and when they will be launching Jentle Salon eyewear collections are available on the official Instagram account and website of Gentle Monster.

Jennie flaunting Jentle Salon Collection (Image via jennierubyjane/Instagram)

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie also disclosed her new collaboration with the eyewear brand through her Instagram post on April 20, revealing a pink box labeled Jentle Salon and a decorated unicorn doll. The box contained five pairs of sunglasses and charms, including a capybara, a heart, a bow, and other designs. She captioned her update as "A box comin your way 5.1."

In the following post, the female singer donned black sunglasses adorned with a charm. She posed for the photo with her soft unicorn toy and shared several snippets of herself.

In other recent news, the BLACKPINK member dropped her collaborative track SPOT! with the male idol Zico on April 26, 2024, released through KOZ Entertainment. The song reached the No.1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 31 regions.

The BLACKPINK member and Gentle Monster's upcoming collaboration, Jentle Salon, will be officially launched on May 1, 2024. The eyewear collection will be available for purchase on the official website of the brand and in the thirteen offline stores.