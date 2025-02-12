BLACKPINK’s Lisa unveils all 5 Alter Ego personas for her upcoming solo album: Names, tracklist, & all you need to know

On February 12, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa unveiled the fifth and final persona from her upcoming album Alter Ego on her website, LISA Introduces. The fifth persona is Vixi, a fearless personality with a baddie vibe.

The album cover of Alter Ego features a closeup shot of Lisa wearing a black top. She has short brown bangs and is wearing colored lenses too. Her hand is resting across her lips. With this, there is complete information on all the personas - Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Speedi, and Vixi, from the singer's upcoming studio album.

BLACKPINK Lisa's five Alter Ego personas explored

Roxi was the first persona unveiled by Lisa. Roxi is inspired by the album's first pre-release single Rockstar. Her color is silver and her aura is purple. Roxi is dressed in a bejeweled dress and is holding a guitar. Her nails are painted metallic and she is sitting in a mystical garden.

Trending

Sunni was the second persona and she is inspired by Moonlight Floor. Her color is soft yellow and her aura is yellow. Sunni is a French-speaking girl who loves everything bright and sunny. In the photo, she is looking through an ornamental mirror, and her hair is styled in messy waves.

The third persona Kiki is a person with Y2K aesthetics. Her aura is pink and her color is baby blue. She is inspired by the song New Woman. Kiki is dressed in a shiny pink jacket and her hair is bubblegum pink. Her nails are long and pointy and she is wearing some star-shaped rings as well.

The fourth persona Speedi is a racegirl. Her aura is green and her colors are orange and green. She is inspired by the song Lifestyle. Kiki sports short orange bob cut hair. She is wearing a silver metallic jacket and is sitting inside a sports car.

Vixi is the fifth and the last persona to be unveiled. Vixi is the 'baddest' of them all. Her aura is red and her colors are black and red. She is inspired by the song F*ck up the world. Vixi's eyes are lined with black kohl. She sports short bangs and her hair is kept open. Her nails are black and transparent.

Alter Ego Tracklist, release date, and all you need to know

The official tracklist of Lisa's upcoming album Alter Ego will contain twelve tracks in all. So far, four tracks have been unveiled. The list is as follows:

Rockstar New Woman (Ft. Rosalía) Moonlit Floor Born Again (Ft. Doja Cat & RAYE)

The songs Lifestyle and F*ck Up The World which are Speedi and Vixi's picks could also be from the album tracklist as the rest of them are. But there is no confirmed tracklist announcement yet. The album is slated to release on February 28, 2025.

Lisa will soon be seen making her acting debut as a resort attendant named Mook in The White Lotus season 3. The show is set to premiere on Max on February 16, 2025. Born Again ft Doja Cat and Raye from Alter Ego was unveiled as a soundtrack for The White Lotus as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback