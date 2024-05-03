BLACKPINK's Rosé stuns at the Pharrell Williams’ Tiffany Titan launch alongside Blake Lively, A$AP Rocky, Rosalia, & more

On May 2, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé turned heads at the Pharrell Williams Tiffany Titan collection launch held at the House's Fifth Avenue flagship, the Landmark, in New York City.

She appeared at the event to showcase support for American singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams' new jewelry collection alongside other celebrities, including Blake Lively, A$AP Rocky, Rosalia, and others.

Pharrell Williams' latest collaboration with American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co., titled Tiffany Titan, is inspired by the mythological Poseidon's Trident. According to an American singer-songwriter, the collection drew its inspiration from the ruler of the sea, Poseidon, and the King of Atlantis.

BLACKPINK's Rosé adorned herself with Pharrell Williams' Tiffany Titan's jewelry collection worth $82,000

BLACKPINK's Rosé showcased her support for the American singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams by adorning the latest jewelry from his debut collection, Tifanny Titan, with the American brand. She adorned earrings, necklaces, small earrings, and rings from the latest collection at the launch event.

Rosé donned a pink-colored Matchmaker bustier mini-dress from Zimmermann worth $1,750, styled with Christian Louboutin's Kate & So Kate pump worth $795, and completed her look with the latest Tiffany Titan collection.

She adorned herself with $11,500 earrings in yellow gold with diamonds, $3,600 small earrings in gold with diamonds, a $55,000 necklace, and a $11,500 ring in titanium, gold, and diamonds. The total worth of the accessories Rosé donned to the event was over $82,000.

BLACKPINK's Rosé tied her hair into a small ponytail and opted for pinkish make-up. With her fresh look at the event, the idol showcased her impeccable fashion sense with a touch of innocence, highlighting her natural beauty.

She also shared the latest pictures from the event on her Instagram account, @roses_are_rosie. In one of the pictures, she replaced her Kate & So Kate pump with Vivienne Westwood's blue elevated Ghillie Heels, worth over $1,185.

As she arrived at the event, the crowd gathered outside the place and started screaming her name, and BLACKPINK member acknowledged their presence by waving back.

Soon, several snippets and videos of the idol went viral on social media, and fans could not stop praising her 'princess-like' visuals at the Tiffany & Co. Titan collection launch event. She trended at No. 6 on Weibo Recommended.

She was spotted having dinner parties with prominent personalities, including Pharrell Williams, Gabrielle Union, Rosalia, Ayo Edebiri, and the executive VP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., Alexandre Arnault. BLACKPINK's Rosé posed for pictures with several artists, including Rosalia, Blake Lively, Ayo, Pharrell Williams, and others.

According to the outlet Fact Magazine, Pharrell Williams explained the following words regarding his latest collaboration with the American brand Tiffany & Co. He stated:

"I’m very inspired by the water, and the name of this collection, “Titan” draws inspiration from Poseidon, ruler of the sea and King of Atlantis. “Atlantis” is also the name of the community I grew up in Virginia Beach. The detail in all of the jewelry pieces is very intentional the use of black titanium is a physical manifestation of beauty in blackness.”

Recently, the member released a teaser for her upcoming track, Vampirehollie, via her newly opened broadcast channel on Instagram, hinting at her new music.