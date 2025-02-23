“Bro came on weverse to be a menace” — Internet reacts to BTS’ Taehyung hilariously roasting an ARMY on Weverse

On February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung came online on Weverse to interact with fans. He updated fans that he came home for the weekend and also left replies on several posts.

Furthermore, he announced that he had been promoted to the position of sergeant. He wrote:

"It's Sergeant Kim! How are you doing"

Fans were thrilled to receive the update, but they were also left in stitches after Taehyung hilariously roasted a few fans on Weverse. For instance, a fan (@yiluvtae⁷) posted a selfie of their bicep, to which the Love Me Again singer-songwriter commented:

"Well, how many years ago? Your phone looks vintage!"

BTS fans went into a frenzy over the idol's hilarious comment, leading to the post going viral online. One fan wrote on X:

"Bro came on weverse to be a menace"

Fans mentioned how they "erupted with laughter" as soon as they saw the idol's comment.

"I just erupted with laughter upon seeing that," a fan wrote.

"He said "y'all are a bunch of peasants" I'm cryingggg," another fan wrote.

"Vintage! just a nice way to say old asf lmao. He's so funnyy," another fan added.

Others hilariously stressed that Taehyung woke up and "chose violence" as he was on his roasting spree.

"Bro wake up and chose violence," a fan reacted.

"Vintage a polite way to call someone broke I guess," another fan added.

"Sergeant kim, Army's are broke af," another fan wrote.

BTS' Kim Taehyung released several pre-recorded solo singles amid his ongoing enlistment

On December 11, 2023, Kim Taehyung enlisted in the military, and his first pre-recorded single with UMI, wherever u r, was dropped on December 30. The BTS idol was featured on the track by the American R&B songstress.

On January 24, 2024, South Korean soloist and actress IU dropped her comeback single, Love wins all. The music video starred Taehyung as the male lead. The song was later included in IU's comeback album, The Winning, which was released on February 20, 2024.

Following this, on March 15, 2024, the Grammy-nominated musician released his first solo English single, FRI(END)S. The music video starred British actress Ruby Sear, well-known for her role in the Netflix series The Gentlemen.

On November 29, the BTS idol released the ballad duet Winter Ahead with South Korean singer Park Hyo-shin. The official music video is over six minutes and stars French model Aida Atarssa.

Riding on the global success of Winter Ahead, Taehyung released a new dubbed duet version of Bing Crosby's White Christmas on December 6, 2024. The project was initiated by the late American legend's agency, Primary Wave Music.

Meanwhile, fans eagerly await the BTS singer-songwriter's military discharge, scheduled for June 10, 2025.

