BTS’ Jin drops promotion schedule for his second solo album, ‘ECHO’: All you need to know

On Tuesday, April 15, BTS' Jin unveiled the promotional schedule for his upcoming second solo studio album, ECHO. The album was officially announced on April 14 and is slated for release on May 16. Leading up to the release, the idol has planned out several other content releases in relation to his second album throughout the months of April and May.
Here's the complete promotions schedule for the BTS idol's second studio album, ECHO:
- April 16, 11 AM ET - Track List
- April 21, 11 AM ET - Concept Photo 1
- April 22, 11 AM ET - Concept Photo 2
- April 23, 11 AM ET - Concept Photo 3
- April 27, 11 AM ET - Unknown
- April 29, 11 AM ET - Unknown
- May 11, 11 AM ET - Highlight Medley
- May 12, 11 AM ET - Main Track MV Poster
- May 13, 11 AM ET - Main Track Official MV Teaser
- May 14, 11 AM ET - Main Track D-1 Poster
- May 16, 0 AM ET - Main Track Official MV & Album Release
With this exciting lineup of teasers and reveals, fans and netizens alike are eagerly anticipating what the idol has in store for them with the release of ECHO.
Big Hit Music releases statement on BTS' Jin's upcoming second solo album, ECHO
As reported by Billboard on April 15, 2025, a press release regarding BTS Jin's upcoming project captures the agency's description of the album ECHO. The statement explains that the latest album is an effort by the idol to connect deeper with his fans through universal experiences, blending them with band sounds. The statement read:
“Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”
Previously, in November 2024, the idol released his first solo album, Happy, with its title track, Running Wild. The six-track album marked his first solo release since his debut single in December 2022, The Astronaut. Meanwhile, the BTS member has been active in various other parts of the industry outside of music.
Soon after his discharge from the military, the idol was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay. Additionally, he launched his own variety program, RUN JIN, a spin-off series based on the K-pop variety show RUN BTS. He was also named the brand ambassador for Gucci, FRED, and Jin Ramen.
Most recently, the idol has been appearing on the ongoing Netflix Korean variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B. He is one of the main hosts, alongside Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun. With a great inflow of solo content from the BTS member, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the other upcoming content of his solo career.