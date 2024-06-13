BTS' Jin to reportedly drop his first solo album in the second half of 2024

BTS’ Jin will reportedly release his first solo album in the second half of 2024. On Thursday, June 13, Newsis, a South Korean media outlet, reported that the eldest member of the septet is set to drop his highly anticipated this year as he has concluded the 18-month mandatory military conscription on June 12.

In 2022, Jin dropped The Astronaut, his first official solo digital single before his military enlistment. This song was in collaboration with the renowned British band Coldplay who co-wrote the song. The BTS member performed The Astronaut with Coldplay during their live concert in Buenos Aires on October 28, 2022.

He is the only member among BTS who is yet to drop a solo album, this has created huge anticipation among the fans as they eagerly wait for his solo music release. Furthermore, Newsis also predicted that his alleged upcoming music will likely enter the top 10 of the international music chart Billboard 200.

Trending

Since, RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have all entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart previously with their solo songs, if Jin's solo track also enters the top 10 then it will determine a significant record for the group according to the media outlet.

BTS to reportedly release a commemorative album for the popular album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life in 2025

Expand Tweet

The K-pop sensation dropped The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever album on May 26, 2016, a compilation of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 1 released on April 29, 2015, and its part 2 album released on November 30, 2015.

This album is widely popular among ARMYs (BTS Fandom) in South Korea as well as globally which is also famous by its Korean name HwaYangYeonHwa (화양연화). This album played a pivotal role in the success story of K-pop as it received appreciation from millions of listeners worldwide.

According to Newsis' report, the BIGHIT MUSIC boy group will be releasing an album to celebrate the release of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life. In 2015, the album will mark its 10th release anniversary in 2025. However, their management agency has yet to confirm this.

In 2022, BTS dropped their first anthology album Proof on June 10, before their ninth debut anniversary. The album included three discs with fresh songs and a compilation of hit tracks the group released throughout their career.

Yet to Come served as the title track of the album meanwhile Run BTS was the latest B-side track added to it. Proof also included the band's past songs like I Need U, DNA, Fake Love, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Boy With Luv, Dynamite, Butter, and many more.

Meanwhile, six members of the group are serving the mandatory military service at their designated bases. Recently, Jin became the first among the members to be discharged from his national duties. The Moon singer celebrated the 2024 FESTA on June 13, 2024, an event for the group's 11th anniversary.

Expand Tweet

At the Jamsil Sports Field Complex, Jin held the first session at 3 p.m. KST, meeting 1,000 lucky fans, who were selected through a raffle system. The idol greeted them with light hugs and handshakes at the first event. The second session will be held at 8 p.m. KST, where he will be showcasing different performances for the fans. This session will be streamed live on the fan community app Weverse for the official fan club members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback