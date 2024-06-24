BTS Jin’s Wootteo x RJ collaboration reportedly sells out over 8 items within minutes of its release

On June 24, 2024, BTS Jin's Wootteo x RJ collaboration official merch opened its pre-orders at 6 PM KST until they sold out. Within a few minutes, 8 out of the 21 listed items on the Weverse Global Shop sold out and in another four hours, a total of 12 merch items were all sold out. Furthermore, the pre-order stock sale depends on a first-come-first-serve basis, and global shipping will begin on August 21.

For the uninitiated, BTS Jin had created and designed the BT21 character RJ, which has an alpaca-like appearance. Jin had also created another toy/cartoon character, Wootteo, for the promotion of his solo music The Astronaut - a collaboration with the British band Coldplay.

Both cartoon/toy characters have become an integral part of the BTS fandom and on the occasion of the Moon singer's military discharge, BIGHIT MUSIC initiated a collaboration between RJ and Wootteo and created special merch for the fans.

The official merch collection by BTS Jin listed 21 items in collaboration with the two most-loved cartoon characters created by the Epiphany singer-songwriter. Regardless of how many items fans order from the special merch collection, they will receive two detachable stickers for each order.

The unique gifts will be shipped with each order after Wednesday, August 21, 2024 (KST). BIGHIT MUSIC also informed in its pre-order Weverse notice that due to the limited supply of the merch collection, the unique gifts could run out of stock sooner than expected. Consequently, once the pre-orders started on June 24 at 6 PM (KST), 12 items went out of stock in no time.

Here's the list of all 21 items from the Wootteo X RJ Collaboration Official Merch collection:

Cushion Doll (white) Photo Card Frame Postcard Set Sticker Set Can Badge (Random) Photo Card Binder (white) Tumbler Lucky Draw (Random) Image Picket Cover Kitchen Gloves (pink) Frying Pan S/S T-Shirt (white) Pajama Pants (green) Pin Badge Set HEAD BAND (white) Official Light Stick Deco Cover (white) Plush Doll (white) Plush Keyring (white) Mini Pouch (white) Cross Bag (white) Crop S/S T-Shirt (white)

Here's the list of all 12 items that went out of stock from the Wootteo X RJ Collaboration Official Merch collection:

Sticker Set

Lucky Draw (Random)

Image Picket Cover

S/S T-Shirt (white)

Pin Badge Set

HEAD BAND (white)

Official Light Stick Deco Cover (white)

Plush Doll (white)

Plush Keyring (white)

Mini Pouch (white)

Cross Bag (white)

Crop S/S T-Shirt (white)

Meanwhile, all the listed 21 items are yet to be released on the BTS Weverse USA Shop whereas the entire merch stock has been sold out on the BTS Weverse Japan Shop within an hour of the pre-order sales starting.