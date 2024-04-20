BTS' Jungkook's 'Seven' gets shortlisted under the "Music Video" category at New York’s AICP Post Awards 2024

BTS member Jeon Jungkook made waves once again with his debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto) recently got shortlisted in the “Music Video” category at New York’s AICP Post Awards 2024.

Known for honoring post-production work in various fields, the Association of Independent Commercial Producers on April 19 officially announced its 2024 shortlists where the South Korean soloist stands tall among other artists such as Alaskan Tapes, Mette, The Hives, LIL NAS X, Zack Bryan, Teef, and more.

AICP Week in June 2024 will mark the announcement of the category winner alongside the other two categories. For the uninitiated, the panels comprised global professionals in many professions, selected by their peers, who evaluated the submissions in their respective categories.

Three of the esteemed categories out of 25 sets are the Most Next Honor for the AICP Next Awards, Best of Show for the AICP Post Awards, and Best in Show for the Advertising Excellence/Campaign and Advertising Excellence winners for the AICP Show.

BTS Jungkook's music video for Seven is a cleverly crafted masterpiece depicting love in a playful tone

Jungkook released his debut solo single Seven featuring American Big Energy rapper Latto on July 14, 2023. The music video captivated viewers with its playful storyline and cinematic prowess.

Additionally, the music video stars South Korean popular actress Han So-hee, who is known for her dramas My Name, Gyeongseong Creature, and more.

Throughout the three-minute video, Han So-hee is seen to be the object of Jungkook's affection and desires, with him pledging to love her seven days a week. The video opens with the Hate You singer and Han So-hee sitting at a dimly lit restaurant table with a magnificent chandelier hanging above their heads.

Han So-hee became angry with the singer for some reason and the two were seen quarreling over something in the next moment. The chandelier fell over their table. Despite the commotion that ensues, they are absorbed in one another. So-hee yells at Jungkook as he attempts to convince her that he loves her.

The video then shows how the pair has a turbulent relationship and how they cause havoc everywhere they go for the entire week. Jungkook could be seen trying his best to woo and pacify his love interest in the music video as he hung onto the door of a train, fell from a building, flooded a laundry service, and even enacted a false funeral of his own to get her attention.

Before revealing that he is still alive, Latto makes an appearance to deliver a rap verse during the funeral shot which is captured in a funny yet tasteful manner. Seven went ahead to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at No.1 and reign at the top spot for seven consecutive weeks.

The BTS singer became the second Korean and K-pop soloist and K-pop to debut at the top of the chart after his bandmate Jimin. However, Jungkook became the first K-pop and Korean soloist to chart at #1 for seven weeks in a row.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, it was the No.1 song in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan on Billboard's Hits of the World charts. Ultimately, it became the most-streamed duet of 2023 on Spotify, shattering the record for the fastest song in history to reach one billion plays.

Furthermore, Seven helped the BTS idol win the MTV Video Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and more in 2023.

His debut solo single broke the previous record for the highest-launching song by a solo Korean performer in history when it debuted at number three on the UK Singles Chart. It also made it to the top 10 charts in various countries including South Korea, Australia, Japan, Lithuania, Peru, Paraguay, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Switzerland.

In other news, BTS star Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military and was promoted to Private First Class on March 1, 2024.

