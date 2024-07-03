BTS’ Taehyung’s ‘ARTSPACE: TYPE 1’ Exhibition: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

On Wednesday, July 3, BigHit Entertainment announced that BTS' Taehyung will be rolling out a special exhibition called ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 in commemoration of his upcoming photobook release. The exhibition is expected to take place across many countries, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, etc., across the months of July and August.

The exhibition is expected to showcase the idol's moments of relaxation up close. While his upcoming photobook, TYPE 1, will showcase these moments, the exhibition is not only a celebration of the photobook release but also reveals the pictures in a different form and environment. Following the announcement, fans are excited to see what's in store for them.

Expand Tweet

Trending

All you need to know about BTS Taehyung's upcoming ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 exhibition

Recently, BigHit Entertainment revealed that Taehyung will be rolling out a solo project called TYPE 1, where the idol is scheduled to release his own photobook with inclusive merchandise such as photocards, bookmarks, stickers, etc. While the project has been up for pre-order since June 27, the official release of the photobook is scheduled for July 9.

It marks the birthday of BTS' fandom, ARMYs, and therefore, the photobook release will stand as a gift for the fans. The photos included in the photobook were taken when the idol chose to take a break from his busy schedule to capture himself in his most comfortable, relaxed, and natural setting.

Expand Tweet

The photobook is expected to be 224 pages long and showcase the moments the idol wants to share with ARMYs. Prior to the photobook's release, a special exhibition, ARTSPACE: TYPE 1, is scheduled to roll out, and there are the dates and venues for the same:

July 12 (Friday)–July 21 (Sunday): Platform-L, Seoul, South Korea

July 12 (Friday)–July 19 (Friday): Emquartier, Bangkok, Thailand

July 12 (Friday)–July 21 (Sunday): Breeze Nan Shan, Taipei, Taiwan

July 12 (Friday)–July 21 (Sunday): Metropolis at Metrotown, Vancouver, Canada

July 26 (Friday)–August 17 (Saturday): Edgemar, Los Angeles, U.S.

July 21 (Sunday)–August 29 (Thursday): 9th Sy Building, Tokyo, Japan

Along with the announcement of the exhibition dates and venues, Taehyung's agency also shared a few words on what fans can expect from the same. BigHit Entertainment said,

"<ARTSPACE: TYPE 1>, taking place in various cities and venues around the world, will feature a variety of zones. This will include exhibition and experience zones, where you can see the artist’s relaxed moments up close."

The agency's statement continued,

"The design of these spaces reflects the flow of the photobook’s chapters, allowing you to feel the atmosphere in person. Experience “TYPE 1,” filled with V’s distinctive style, in various cities and venues worldwide for an even more extraordinary experience."

On the other hand, BTS' Taehyung is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment under the Special Task Force of the Army Capital Defense. He stands as a special member of the military police unit in the 2nd Army Corps at the Chuncheon, Gangwon Province camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback