Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's Lovely Runner celebrates first anniversary with exclusive LP release  

On April 1, 2024, Stone Music Entertainment officially announced that Lovely Runner would release an exclusive and limited LP to commemorate the first anniversary of the romance and fantasy drama. They updated the fans about the Long Play through the official Instagram account and captioned the post as translated by allkop:

"To mark one year since the broadcast of Lovely Runner, we will be releasing a limited edition. LP. Pre-orders."

For those unversed, Lovely Runner aired from April 8 to May 28, 2024. It featured a star-studded cast, including Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, Lee Seung-hyub, Jung Young-ju, Seong Byeong-suk, Song Ji-ho, Seo Hye-won, and others. It was adapted from the web novel Tomorrow's Best by Doong Doong.

The upcoming LP for Lovely Runner will be produced individually

Lovely Runner's upcoming LP will be produced individually. It would be available for pre-order and provided with a special number for each customer. According to Stone Music Entertainment, it would incorporate three Long Play records, such as unreleased background scores, new versions of Sonagi (club remix and a live concert rendition.)

Subsequently, two versions of Long Play, including a standard edition a special set would be released. While the former would include the three records, the latter would feature a replica props from the drama such as headband and lightstick.

Moreover, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon impressed viewers with their onscreen chemistry. According to AsianWiki, the official synopsis for the show is provided below:

"Ryu Seon-Jae (Byeon Woo-Seok) is a top star who has been in the spotlight since his debut. His life seems perfect, but being in the entertainment industry has completely worn him out. Meanwhile, Lim Sol (Kim Hye-Yoon) loves Ryu Seon-Jae as an adoring fan. When she was little, she had an accident. Due to that, she gave up on her dream, but listening to Ryu Seon-Jae’s song on the radio gave her comfort and she became his fan since then."

It further mentioned:

"One day, Lim Sol hears breaking news that Ryu Seon-Jae has ended his own life. She feels deep sadness over the tragic news. Miraculously, Lim Sol somehow travels back in time to 15 years in the past. There, she faces Ryu Seon-Jae, who is a 19-year-old high school student. She struggles to prevent his tragic future."

The time travel and romance drama, Lovely Runner, is available to stream on TVING, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Viu Originals.

