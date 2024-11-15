On November 15, 2024, Korean media outlet Naver reported that BTS' j-hope will be releasing an album ahead of the group’s reunion in 2025. The rumors spurred when the news site published the article about HYBE Labels’ stock prices. As per the reports, the stock prices of the entertainment company are expected to rise with the fresh launch of BTS’ Kim Seokjin’s solo debut album, HAPPY, and j-hope’s upcoming album before the group reunites in the second half of 2025.

BTS' j-hope’s fans were thrilled with the latest reports of the singer’s upcoming album. Although there is no official confirmation from the idol, fans swamped the internet with enthusiasm and anticipation for BTS’ j-hope’s album. Expressing this sentiment, one user on X stated:

“I’m ready to dive into the meaningful lyrics, raw emotions, passion, and the stories behind J-Hope’s upcoming album. His music always takes us to the next level, and I can’t wait to experience the masterpiece he’s about to share.”

Many other mixed reactions to the idol’s rumored album were seen on the internet. While many said that BTS' j-hope loves making music, others expressed their eagerness to expect Hobi’s music tour.

“He loves making music, you can just tell it's his passion. We'll forever be sat for your music Hoseok”- stated a fan.

“one thing about bts boys .. they love music..they love their careers jin has released his solo debut album 5 months after his discharge (go listen to happy) and hoseok is preparing for his album too when he was discharged a month ago ...goddamn”- stated another fan.

“I really think Jhope will have a mini tour before BTS comeback and will again headline at Lollapalooza in Chicago, shortly after the comeback. There I said it.”- commented another admirer.

“j-hope had a new music out each year since their solo debut in 2022. I love his passion for music”- wrote an admirer.

One said BTS' j-hope is the ‘epitome of great music,' and another suggested the name of Hobi’s rumored album, ‘Hope on the Street Vol 2.’

“j-hope the epitome of great music, meaningful lyrics, passion, originality, deep, important message.”- commented another fan.

“Hope on the street vol 2 !! And I'm almost sure there will be a lil tour”- stated an admirer.

“J-Hope’s solo album is just another reminder of how BTS is more about the brand than the music. Solo projects won’t change the fact that the group’s commercialized image often overshadows their true artistry.” - commented another fan.

BTS' j-hope finished his military service on October 17

On October 17, BTS' j-hope formally concluded his 18-month military duty. After joining in April 2023, the rapper-dancer was released in good spirits and took a chance to express his thanks. He acknowledged his supporters, the general public, and the reporters who had come to cover the event.

Kim Seokjin received j-hope on the day of his military discharge, as other members were unable to attend him owing to their busy schedules.

On October 23, BTS' j-hope became the opening pitcher in Game 2 of the Korean Series. This celebratory first pitch was the BTS member's first formal appearance after his military departure.

The Jack in the Box vocalist dressed for the occasion in a navy bomber jacket and loose-fitting jeans, with a grey sweatshirt underneath. He also had a navy hat and brown footwear.

While the idol was present to toss the first pitch in the night's baseball match, he also watched the rest of the game. Many footage of the idol reacting to the match and dancing to the event's songs surfaced online. Many admirers noticed j-hope dancing to BLACKPINK's Rose and Bruno Mars' recent single, APT. The idol enjoyed dancing to the music and seemed to know the dance steps.

