“Can’t wait to see what’s next from both of them”: Fans react as Charlie Puth highlights BTS' Jungkook’s joint track ‘L&R’ in Rednote’s intro post

On Sunday, January 19, Charlie Puth joined Rednote and for his introductory video post, he used BTS' Jungkook’s collaborative song Left&Right, aka L&R, alongside other songs. Charlie joined Rednote following the recent ban on TikTok in the United States. For those unaware, Xiaohongshu, aka Rednote, is a Chinese app, similar to TikTok.

BTS' Jungkook’s fans were delighted to see Charlie Puth’s intro video. As a result, the fans swamped the internet highlighting the duo’s bond. One user on X states:

“That’s awesome! Charlie Puth and Jungkook’s collab on “Left & Right” is pure magic, and it’s amazing to see it highlighted in his intro post. Can’t wait to see what’s next from both of them!”

Many other mixed responses from Jungkook’s followers were seen online. While some anticipated that BTS' Jungkook would join Rednote, others seemed glad seeing the bond shared by the K-pop idol and Charlie Puth. One of them described the duo as “best friends forever.”

“If Jungkook joins, then I'll have another app to install 1/2 of my phone's apps were installed because of BTS & Jungkook,” stated an admirer.

“If y'all are using Red Note, can y'all please make Jungkook's Yes or No the first song to be viral in the platform?,” wrote a fan.

“just wait for jungkook to join Red Note,” commented an admirer.

Some hoped for Charlie and Jungkook’s meeting after the latter’s military discharge, while others seemed enthusiastic about Jungkook’s possible decision to join Rednote.

“Jungkook and charlie best friends forever,” wrote another fan.

“Charlie is such a supportive person, my respect for him is always growing. He’s such a good person and I truly hope Jungkook and him can meet many times after June 2025 and even collab again. I pray for that!,” stated a fan.

“Who all are using Red Note, please make Jungkook's Yes or No the first song to be viral on the platform? Since it's new for many people, the hype would be there. And we would really be able to make Yes or No quite successful,” stated another fan.

BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s Left&Right was released in June 2022

American singer Charlie Puth teamed up with Jeon Jungkook for his song Left&Right almost years back. The duo released their duet on June 24, 2022. The song was widely praised by their fans, and currently has over 446 million views on YouTube Music, along with 8.7 million likes.

Recently, a video of Charlie Puth choosing BTS' Jungkook as his most liked Korean singer went viral on social media, eliciting favorable responses from the K-pop fandom. In the video, Charlie was asked who his favorite K-pop singer is. In response, he stated:

"I'm biased, I think Jungkook is a wonderful vocalist. I really think he's wonderful."

The viral video clip was originally from Charlie Puth's Something New event in Seoul. It happened on December 8, 2024, at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

As of this writing, BTS' Jungkook is serving his mandatory military duty, which commenced in December 2023. He is projected to be released in June this year.

