“Can’t wait for her solo concert”- Fans react after BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s show-stopping performance of ‘APT’ with Chris Martin at Coldplay Seoul tour

On Tuesday, April 22, BLACKPINK's Rosé made a surprise appearance at Coldplay's Seoul Concert, as part of their ongoing tour, Music Of The Spheres. The K-pop idol performed her recent hit solo track, APT feat. Bruno Mars, alongside Chris Martin at the Coldplay concert.

Since fans and netizens were unaware of the idol's special appearance, they were beyond thrilled to witness the collaborative stage. Following the performance, fans not only commended the APT stage but also began expressing their hope for BLACKPINK's Rosé to launch a solo tour, inspired by her stage persona at the concert.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Can't wait for her solo concert"

"I just love how rose really moving and enjoying performing Apt. in live with Chris Martin" said a fan on X

"She's so back and I hope she keeps showing up like this" added another fan

"Look at the crowd when they know the song that is played is the song that makes Korea more famous, now thank you rose" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens shared their excitement about seeing BLACPINK's Rosé perform APT live on stage with Chris Martin.

"Oh the crowd is so loud!!! Rose really released one of the best kpop songs of ALL time" stated a fan

"the way roseedeliver live vocals, steps into make the crowd go wild and engaging during this bridge and chris being chris while they both enjoying apt." added an X user

"You know you're THEE SPECIAL GUEST when your song is being sang by the artist that held the concert together with you" said a netizen

"They literally started jumping the moment Rose stepped on stage, the energy shifted instantly" commented another X user

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Rosé and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Rosé or Roseanne Park is a New Zealand and South Korean singer-songwriter. She debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. In December 2023, all the members decided to depart the agency following their contract expiration with YG Entertainment.

Despite this, BLACKPINK as a group remains housed under YG Entertainment. However, for solo schedules and promotions, each member signed with different agencies, with some kickstarting their own labels. Rosé joined YG Entertainment's subsidiary, THE BLACK LABEL, to oversee all her schedules and promotions within South Korea.

Additionally, she also signed with Atlantic Records for global promotions and scheduling.

In October 2024, Rosé released her first solo track outside YG Entertainment called APT featuring Bruno Mars. The song quickly gained widespread popularity on the internet and currently stands as one of the most dominating tracks in the music industry.

In December 2024, she released her first solo debut album, Rosie, which held the single, Toxic Till The End.

Following the release of her album, the idol has been minimally active in the industry until her recent performance at the Coldplay Seoul Concert.

