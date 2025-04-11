'CONGRATULATIONS JIN' trends in X as fans celebrate the BTS member's latest OST, Close To You, wins Best MV at K-STAR 1st Season

On Friday, April 11, the K-STAR Charts' first season award ceremony announced the winners. BTS Jin's OST, Close To You, for the K-drama series When The Stars Gossip, won the Best MV category. The idol was also awarded a physical trophy after securing over 59% of the votes.

The OST was released alongside the K-drama series in January 2025, and fans were elated to see Jin receive the recognition. When The Stars Gossip, a K-drama series, aired on tvN between January and February 2025.

The show revolves around the budding love story of an astronaut and a tourist who fall in love at a space station. When Jin's OST was released online, many praised the idol's vocals for perfectly capturing the theme and emotion of the K-drama series.

Following the idol's win at K-STAR's first season awards, fans began to celebrate the same by trending several hashtags on X (formerly known as Twitter). One of these tags includes CONGRATULATIONS_JIN or CONGRATULATIONS_SEOKJIN. Here are a few fan reactions to the same:

"Always proud of you my love!" said a fan on X

"That's my jin!" added another fan

"Jam of my life getting her accolades !" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens cheered for the idol's recent win for his OST.

"Great Job Seokjinnie's, let's win again..." stated a fan

"Congratulations jin so much proud of you we love you" added an X user

"Proud of you Seokjin!" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS Jin's recent solo activities

Following his discharge from the military in June 2024, BTS Jin soon resumed his activities in the K-pop industry. On June 13, he held a hug event with over 1000 ARMYs. They were selected through a Weverse raffle for BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

The following month, the idol was chosen to participate in the Torch Relay as a representative of South Korea for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The event took place on July 14 in front of the Louvre Museum. Around August, the idol launched his own variety show, RUN JIN, a spin-off of the K-pop variety show by BTS called RUN BTS.

A new episode of the program is released every Tuesday on BTS' official YouTube channel.

In November 2024, the idol released his first studio album, Happy, featuring, Running Wild, as the lead single. The album consists of six tracks, with the idol actively participating in the arrangement, composition, and lyrics of four of them.

Additionally, the idol was also named the brand ambassador for three different brands. He holds brand endorsements with the luxury fashion brand, GUCCI, the luxury jewellery brand, FRED, and the well-known Ramen brand, Jin Ramen.

Around January 2025, he released the OST for the K-drama series, When The Stars Gossip.

With a steady stream of content coming from the BTS member, fans and netizens are eager to see what his solo career holds in store for them.

